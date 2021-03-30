Several hours after he helped cut down the nets at the Owensboro Sportscenter in celebration of Muhlenberg County’s 46-31 conquest of Owensboro Catholic in the finals of the 3rd Region Basketball Tournament, the joy in the voice of Mustangs junior guard Trey Lovell was still palpable.
“It’s a great experience, a great feeling,” said Lovell, who produced seven points, two rebounds and his usual gritty, lock-down defense in the title game. “I’m so excited because we’ve worked hard for this. We’ve looked forward to this for a long time — I’m very thankful.”
Lovell is one of the team’s unsung heroes, and there was a time this season when he didn’t know if he would have an opportunity to help Muhlenberg County win championships.
“I fractured a bone in my elbow in a game at Butler County (on Jan. 19), and originally the doctor said I would be out for the rest of the season,” Lovell said. “But I was able to make it back by the time we played at Warren Central (on March 11) — I’m just grateful I was able to come back and play.
So are the Mustangs, who will take a dazzling 19-1 record into the program’s first KHSAA State Tournament appearance in 11 years on Thursday — a matchup with 9th Region champion Highlands at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“Trey is a fierce competitor — he’s one of those players who will do whatever it takes for his team to win,” Mustangs coach Kyle Eades said. “You know you’re going to get maximum effort from him every day.
“Trey is an excellent ball-handler and playmaker on the offensive end, and, defensively, he can really cause problems for opposing guards. He is an outstanding on-ball defender. He does such a good job of utilizing his quickness to apply pressure on the basketball.”
And, playing quality defense at all times is a primary part of the culture at Muhlenberg County.
“Our coaches always talk about how defense leads to offense, and that’s the way it’s worked for us all season,” Lovell said.
“For me, it comes down to good ball pressure, not letting a player drive by me, and beating him to the spot.”
Lovell’s offensive game is also on the rise.
In eight games this season, Lovell has averaged eight points and is shooting 55% from the floor, including 36% from 3-point range.
“I’ve worked hard to improve my outside shot and it’s given me more confidence to take it,” Lovell said. “I can also get to the basket on drives, so I can put a few points on the board for my team.”
And, Lovell is beginning to believe the Mustangs have an opportunity to be a team of destiny.
“There’s just something special about this team,” Lovell said. “I think we have what it takes to make a deep (Sweet 16) run. It’s really hard to win the 3rd Region Tournament and we were able to do it.
“Now, it’s just a matter of us putting our hard hats back on and going to work at state — we just want to survive and advance, one game at a time.”
