Sydney Lovett scored a hat trick to lead Owensboro High School to a 4-0 win over Paducah Tilghman on Saturday. Ella Hall and Hailey Westerfield had assists on Lovett’s goals.
Rehema Heri also scored for OHS and was assisted by Kayla Hernandez-Nava. Emma Wilkins had one save for OHS (1-1). OHS took 20 shots in the game.
