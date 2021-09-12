Third-year Owensboro High School girls’ soccer coach Michael Lovett is pleased with the progression the Lady Devils have made during his time at the helm.
Once considered a pushover opponent for most foes, OHS has no such thing these days — and Lovett credits the change to a team that has bought in to his system and transformed their collective mindset.
“We’ve had to change the mentality around here, and we’re in the process of doing it,” Lovett said. “There was a time when players here would just accept a mercy-rule defeat (losing by 10 goals), and it’s just not that way anymore.
“Now, there is vision, belief and accountability throughout the program, and that’s made a big difference in our on-field performance — we’re not pushovers anymore.”
Indeed, Owensboro took a winning record (5-4) into weekend play, and had earned two 9th District victories against three defeats — the only mercy-rule result on the slate being the Lady Devils’ 10-0 conquest of Grayson County on Aug. 19.
The team’s best all-around player happens to be Lovett’s daughter, Sydney, a gifted junior who is adept at both ends of the pitch. Entering the weekend, she led the team in goals (13) and assists (8).
“We can utilize her on defense and we can utilize her on offense,” Lovett said of Sydney. who plays center-back and center-forward. “Where and how we utilize her depends on the situation, the opponent we’re facing, and how we believe we can best use her talents to our advantage.
Sometimes that can present a quandary, Lovett conceded.
“We need her defense, but we also need her scoring,” he said, with a smile. “Fortunately, we’ve got some young players in the program who I believe will become quality goal-scorers for us over the next couple of years.”
Owensboro has also benefitted from a strong senior class that includes Abby Beck, Ella Bratcher, Madison Clouse, Natalie LaMar, Evelyn Pierson, Abby Warren, and Ja’Nyiah Wimberly.
Pierson is second on the team in scoring (7 goals, 3 assists), Bratcher is third (6 goals, 4 assists), and LaMar is second in assists with seven.
In addition, the Lady Devils feature one of the area’s top goalkeepers in junior Chandler Worth.
“She’s been outstanding,” Lovett said. “I would argue that she’s the best in the region at her position. Chandler has been phenomenal and she’s still growing for us as a goalkeeper and as a leader.”
Beyond player development, though, Lovett insists that the team’s improved mentality is what will ultimately put the Lady Devils over the top.
“I was brought in to build character and change the culture of the program,” Lovett said. “We are now where we need to be in terms of being competitive with the elite teams in the (3rd) region — it’s just a matter of time before we get that signature victory.
“We’re still working on having that championship mindset, but we’re not losers anymore — and I’m so happy about that.”
