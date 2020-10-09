Damian Lovinsky has worked with two different offensive systems in the last two seasons as Apollo High School’s quarterback.
“This offense is a little different,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “This is probably a little more air raiding, with him running some, but every day we’re playing fast.”
Edge has used what has become known as the Tony Franklin offense for years, and it’s rare that Edge has had a quarterback to run the show who can also run with the football.
“He’s not the typical guy I’ve had in the past,” Edge said. “But anytime you have a quarterback who’s got legs, you use them. Damian can run, that helps our offensive line, helps us getting first downs.”
Lovinsky is 6-foot, 180 pounds, and he’s put up balanced numbers for the Eagles.
He has hit 32-of-55 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Lovinsky has also run for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Lovinsky is a senior, and he has embraced the challenge of learning as much of this offense as possible.
“He’s constantly learning,” Edge said. “Here in a minute he’s going to be in the film room, studying. He’s always wanting to know what he can do to make the team better. He’s done a great job. Anytime a kid wants to learn, continues to learn, I love those kids. Damian is about ‘what can I do to make the team better?’ I love those kids. If we had a little more time with him, he’d probably be ahead with some things, but we’re still navigating that.”
Lovinsky has enjoyed this season where Apollo is 1-2 and figuring out how to produce more points.
“I’m learning a lot new things,” Lovinsky said. “I’ve figured it out better with some things, I’m learning to spread it out more. I think it’s really enjoyable.”
It was a tough decision for Lovinsky whether he likes to run with the ball or throw the ball more.
“That’s a hard question,” Lovinsky said. “I like passing the ball, but running the ball has been a thing also. I like to see myself control the game, spread it out throwing, but I also like making people miss.”
Lovinsky thinks he has good vision of the field, and he’s constantly looking for an advantage.
“Honestly, I believe it comes naturally,” Lovinsky said. “I kind of have a feel for it. When I’m under pressure I can find an escape. That’s always been a thing for me.
“I’m aware of where people are coming from, my surroundings on the field.”
Whether to run or pass is up to Lovinsky.
“He’s got to make that call, we’re not out there,” Edge said. “When you do stuff in practice, you script things in that are not going to work, so when he’s in a game he’s not seeing it for first time. We may have the defense jump a screen pass, then what are you gong to do?”
Lovinsky wants to stay on the field longer against Henderson County than he did last season. He was knocked out of that game early when he got hit in the head on a play.
Going against traditionally tough Henderson County is another chance for Lovinsky and Apollo to get better.
“It’s been a little bumpy, but we’ve learned some lessons along the way,” he said.
