Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Scott Lowe is hoping and praying there will be a KHSAA cross country season this fall.
He’s just not absolutely certain of it.
Lowe, preparing for his 20th season as boys’ cross country coach at Owensboro Catholic High School, is proceeding with caution.
“They’ve given us the green light to practice,” Lowe said, “but we’re taking things one step at a time, one day at a time — these are not normal times.”
Thusly, precautions must be implemented for every practice.
“We have to take temperatures and record them before practice, and that includes both the runners and me,” Lowe said. “We have to be six feet apart when we run, so we have to spread out.
“We’re not supposed to run in more than groups of 10. We have a smaller team this year after being hit pretty hard by graduation, but this is something the larger teams must deal with.”
While practices can be negotiated with safety measures, Lowe isn’t so sure about how the running of meets will proceed.
“At the bigger competitions, of course, you have a lot of runners packed together at the starting line,” Lowe said. “And, kids are often close together after they cross the finish line, walking through the chute.
“It will be interesting to see how all this plays out.”
Moreover, there is travel to consider.
“I won’t be able to take our team on an overnight trip during the regular season,” Lowe said. “Each runner would have to have his own separate room, and that would become too expensive. We won’t travel unless it’s for the postseason.
“From the standpoint of bus travel, our (boys and girls) teams are small enough this year that we would able to take both teams and social distance, but I don’t know how the larger teams are going to manage that aspect of it.”
Per the KHSAA, cross country teams were able to gather again on June 15, but Lowe didn’t begin practice until Monday — a week later.
“We’re cutting back some this season because of the pandemic,” Lowe said. “Right now, we’re only practicing three days a week, and we’ve also cut down our schedule. We usually run in about nine meets, but I’m going to trim that to five or six for safety purposes.”
When practice did convene, however, Lowe’s runners were eager get started.
“The guys are very excited, and it’s mentally healthy for them to be out here,” Lowe said. “Some of them missed their entire track season, so they’re happy to be back with their friends, running again as a team.”
In the meantime, Lowe said he will follow guidelines and recommendations provided by Gov. Andy Beshear, the CDC, and the KHSAA — and at the same time prepare his team for the season-opening Border Clash, hosted by Owensboro High School in late August at Yellow Creek Park.
“I’m just hoping we have a cross country season and that everyone will be able to stay safe,” Lowe said. “That’s what I’m praying for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.