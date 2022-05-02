Jai Lucas was formally introduced as a Duke basketball assistant coach on Monday. As if folks around here needed any reminding.

Lucas leaving Lexington and the Kentucky basketball coaching staff was news last Friday that had a stunning effect for BBN. Not so much that Lucas was leaving, perhaps, but where he was going and who he would be working for.

UK coach John Calipari was quick to give Lucas a positive message on leaving Lexington last Friday, as the news was surfacing via sources.

“I support what he thinks is best for his family,” Calipari said on social media. “He’s been loyal, terrific on the road and great for our players.”

Calipari also knew he had to take a long look at the potential replacement list, because this filling of a position will need to be a ‘big hire.’

There are some concrete issues with the departure of Lucas, but this is mainly an optics problem for Kentucky and Calipari. The idea of battles between Coach Cal and Coach K will now be replaced by battles between Coach Cal and a 34-year-old Coach S.

Jon Scheyer has only been Duke’s head basketball coach since moments after the final buzzer ended Mike Krzyzewski’s storied career in a Final Four loss to nemesis North Carolina in New Orleans a month ago.

Scheyer and his youngish coaching staff haven’t won a game themselves yet — they haven’t even had a practice as the guys in charge yet — and they have made themselves very visible on the highest plains of the college basketball landscape.

Loading up a 2023 recruiting class with 5-stars, to go with some 2022 class 5-stars, and Duke has sent at least this much of a warning.

There will be no drop off with the Krzyzewski legend no longer on the sidelines. So far, in just a month since the Final Four, Duke has told everybody that it is still going after greatness. It almost seems that Krzyzewski’s last marching orders to the young coaching staff was to keep the heat on John Calipari.

This is of course going to be the view from here. The history of Duke and Kentucky is inseparable, and a lot of that has to do with operating in the top echelon of college basketball. The dislike of the UK populace for Duke is still plenty strong, and when Duke has major victories they sting a lot of UK fans.

“Through his impressive playing and coaching career, he has built extraordinary relationships across the basketball landscape and shown a unique ability to connect with student-athletes,” Scheyer said Monday.

In his piece of feel-good speech, Lucas said this about his new place: “I look forward to building on the foundation established by Mike Krzyzewski and the former Blue Devils, while helping Coach Scheyer usher in a new era of Duke basketball.”

Lucas was simply saying the right things, but for UK basketball fans it just had to look all wrong.