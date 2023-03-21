BOWLING GREEN — A standing-room-only crowd comprised of hundreds of Western Kentucky basketball fans thirsty for national success filled the Harbaugh Stadium Club on Monday morning to greet Steve Lutz, who was introduced as the 16th head coach in Hilltopper history.

They liked what they heard from the 50-year-old who immediately turned around a losing culture at Texas A&M Corpus Chrsti — leading the Islanders to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a victory in the Big Dance in his only two seasons there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.