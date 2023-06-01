New Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz has made no secret that the future is now for a largely reconfigured Hilltopper basketball team in 2023-24.
Winning the Conference USA Tournament and leading Western to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade is the primary goal right out of the chute for Lutz, who knows all about getting to the Big Dance.
In fact, Lutz has been on the sidelines for six consecutive NCAA Tournaments — four times as a high-level assistant for Matt Painter at Purdue, and twice as the head coach of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“I’m not wired to build for Year 3,” Lutz said in a recent interview with Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman. “I’m trying to put the best team on the floor so we can go to the (NCAA) Tournament (in Year 1) — that’s what we’re pushing for.”
Lutz is slowly piecing together the 2023-24 WKU roster.
His most recent signing was grad transfer Jalen Jackson, one of his Texas A&M-Corpus Christi players who came on strong late in the 2022-23 season.
Jackson was named the Southland Conference Tournament MVP after averaging 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, leading the Islanders to the championship. He logged a career-high 37 minutes in the title game, scoring 17 points against Northwestern State.
“We are excited to add Jalen,” Lutz said. “He is a great young man and is a very competitive player who impacts winning. He has won at every level that he has ever played at and we look forward to him continuing to impact winning at Western Kentucky.”
Also in May, WKU signed junior college transfer 6-foot-6 swingman Enoch Kalambay, a third-team NJCAA All-American out of Indian Hills Community College.
Last season, Kalambay averaged 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He scored in double digits 21 times, and five times scored 20 or more points. In 2022-23, he was named Indian Hills Student-Athlete of the Year.
“Enoch is a versatile player who makes winning plays on both ends of the floor,” Lutz said. “He plays with a hunger and passion that I know WKU fans will love.”
Other newcomers include guard Brandon Newman, a transfer from Purdue; forward Babacar Faye, a transfer from College of Charleston; forward Teagan Moore, of Owen County High School in Kentucky; and Don McHenry, another guard out of Indian Hills Community College.
Newman comes to The Hill after playing three seasons in four years for the Boilermakers.
More from this section
“I’ve known Brandon for a long time and had the pleasure of coaching him at Purdue,” Lutz said.”He is a highly skilled guard with great experience playing high-level championship basketball. I’m excited for what he will bring to our program.”
The Valparaiso, Indiana, native appeared in all 35 games for the Boilermakers in 2022-23, starting the final six of the season. He averaged 6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while making 35 shots from 3-point land.
The 6-8 Faye, a native of Saly, Senegal, appears to be a project with potential.
In 2022-23 at Charleston, Faye averaged 4.7 points and 4.6 boards in 15.2 minutes per game. Faye shot 52% from the field. He logged a double-double against Richmond in November, posting 10 rebounds and 11 points, shooting 80% from the floor and playing a season-high 27 minutes.
Moore, who signed with the Hilltoppers in November, enjoyed a stellar senior season as a shooting guard for Owen County, leading the team in scoring (31.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg), while shooting 64% from the field, including 41% from 3-point range. He also netted 83% of his foul shots.
McHenry, a 6-2 guard, also had a big season for Indian Hills CC, earning NJCAA first-team All-American honors, after averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native made 63 3-pointers, shooting 36% from beyond the arc.
Western also added freshman walk-on Jack Edelen out of Louisville’s Male High School. As a senior, Edelen led the Bulldogs in scoring (17.4 ppg), shooting 49% from the floor, including 44% from 3-point range, while sinking 76% of his free throws.
Listed as returning scholarship players for WKU are senior shooting guard Dontaie Allen, senior combo guard Khristian Lander, senior power forward Tyrone Marshall and junior forward-center Fallou Diange.
Western lost three key players to the transfer portal in point guard and leading scorer Dayvion McKnight (Xavier), 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, the nation’s leading shot-blocker the past two seasons (Ole Miss) and combo guard Jordan Rawls (New Mexico State), who, ironically, will remain in C-USA. Departing seniors lost included guards Luke Frampton and Emmanuel Akot, along with forward Jairus Hamilton.
Center Riley Allenspach, originally signed by former Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury, decommitted from WKU and will instead play at Samford.
All of this turnabout notwithstanding, Lutz knows what’s expected at his new place of employment.
“At Western Kentucky, the standard is that we want to go to the NCAA Tournament, we want to win games in the NCAA Tournament, we want to go to the Final Four, and give ourselves an opportunity to win a national championship.” Lutz said. “That’s the standard of excellence here, and we’re excited about building the best team we can build for the upcoming season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.