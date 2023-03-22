A new era has officially begun for Western Kentucky University men’s basketball with the hiring of former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz as the successor to Rick Stansbury, whose sometimes successful, sometimes enigmatic seven-season reign ultimately came up short of expectations.
A recent cartoon showed up on Facebook featuring a youngster and his father. The youngster asks, “Daddy, what’s Selection Sunday?” The father responds, “I don’t know son, we follow WKU.”
Ouch.
It has been 10 long years since the Hilltoppers last appeared in the NCAA Tournament. A trio of Stansbury-led Western teams had golden opportunities to advance to the Big Dance, only to lose heartbreakers in the Conference USA Tournament championship game. Close, but no cigar. Three strikes and you’re out.
Lutz may be just the guy to change all of this, considering a quite remarkable track record that includes being on the sidelines in seven (count ‘em, seven) consecutive NCAA Tournaments — two as head coach at Cprpus Christi, four as an assistant at Purdue and one as an assistant at Creighton.
It is impossible to know whether Lutz will be able to parlay his personal postseason magic into a run of high-level glory at WKU, but this, of course, will be the goal. This was why he was hired; to return a championship culture to one of the nation’s most tradition-rich programs — third all-time in conference titles behind Kansas and Kentucky.
It says here that Lutz will be successful in doing this; if not immediately, eventually.
At 50, Lutz has the combination of energy and efficiency so desperately needed for a WKU team that lost momentum, focus and enthusiasm in Stansbury’s last two seasons — with seemingly no rhyme or reason at the offensive end, sporadic defensive play and costly inconsistency on the glass.
The Hilltoppers also struggled mightily in terms of team chemistry, rarely exhibiting on-the-court emotion befitting a championship-caliber outfit. It never felt like all-for-one and one-for-all. There was far too much individual play — “hero ball” is the modern translation — and not nearly enough cohesion, communication and old-school effort at either end of the court.
Look for this to change immediately under Lutz.
More from this section
The new Hilltoppers coach will demand teamwork and 100% hustle 100% of the time. Not 90%, mind you. Not 95%. It will be all-out hustle for anyone wearing ‘Western Kentucky’ on their jersey for the foreseeable future or they will not be in the game, and this is where it always must start with regard to foundational principles for success.
What about the WKU offense? It was so stagnant, so careless, so discombobulated at times under Stansbury that it prompted one fan to say to another 20 games into the season: “The next play this team runs will be the first I’ve seen run all season.”
This will not be the case for the Hilltoppers under Lutz, who will expect the team to run when the opportunity is there. When it isn’t there, expect a well-crafted, highly-efficient, subtly-complex set offense that includes a ton of picks and back cuts, penetrations and kick outs and constant movement — all designed to produce a quality shot on every possession.
What about rebounding? One of the real pet peeves about the Hilltoppers under Stansbury was the propensity for Western players to almost never follow their shots. Star guard Dayvion McKnight didn’t fall into this category often, but the rest of the team would shoot and stand, if not retreat. It was stupefying, maddening and just plain bad basketball. After all, “Follow your shot” is the mantra of every middle school coach in America, right?
Expect Lutz’s WKU teams to pound the glass with intense authority at both ends, routinely exhibiting the fundamentals of putting a body on the opposition and blocking out that have been so sorely lacking the past several seasons.
Western’s defense had some quality performances under Stansbury, but there were some head-scratching stretches when it failed miserably in clutch situations to defend the 3-point shot, prompting one frustrated alum to mutter: “We can’t guard the Henry Hardin Cherry statue, and it hasn’t moved from the top of the Hill since 1937.”
Look for Western’s overall defense to improve markedly under Lutz, who plans to make the opposition’s offense uncomfortable at all times with ball-hawking pressure, both in full-court and half-court settings. Expect Lutz’s Toppers to impose their will on foes at the defensive end — a welcome change of gargantuan proportions.
Finally, look for Lutz to enhance and embrace the lofty vision of the WKU administration and virtually every Hilltopper fan who is still eager to wave a red towel in celebration: Winning matters. Championships matter. Getting to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matters. Making a run at the NCAA Final Four matters. Hoping to one day “win it all” matters. Becoming a national power matters.
Now, it’s time for Lutz to fill out his coaching staff and hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, time for the new-era, recommitted Hilltoppers to get down to serious work on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom, and time for Western fans far and wide to take a deep breath, exhale slowly and believe that better days are surely ahead for their proud, beloved program.
Mark it down: With Steve Lutz at the Hilltopper helm, E.A. Diddle Arena is destined to roar once more; indeed, like it did before.
