Up by one against Lynn at halftime, Kentucky Wesleyan College struggled to score in the second half and fell 59-52 in the Terrace Hotel Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday in Lakeland, Fla.
The Panthers fell to 3-3 on the season and split 1-1 on their trip to Florida.
Tahlia Walton led the way for KWC with 15 points against Lynn, going 6-of-9 from the floor. Cali Nolot added 11 points. Jordyn Barga and Corina Conley led with four rebounds each, while Shaylee McDonald notched three assists.
Walton scored six points in the first quarter as the Panthers went into the second quarter down 15-13.
Down 29-24 with two minutes left in the first half, senior Emma Johnson hit two straight 3-pointers to give KWC a 30-29 lead at the half.
Nolot and Conley gave the Panthers a 5-point lead early in the third quarter. After that early lead, the Fighting Knights outscored Kentucky Wesleyan 15-8 the rest of the period and KWC went into the fourth quarter down 44-40.
The Panthers tried to come back in the final frame, trailing by just two with 1:47 left, but Lynn hit its free throws down the stretch.
KWC shot 20-56 (35.7%) from the field and 5-23 (21.7%) from behind the 3-point arc. KWC made just 1-of-13 from 3-point range and 8-of-30 from the floor in the second half (26.6%).
Lynn shot 21-49 (42.9%) and 4-12 (33.3%) from 3 for the game. Kennedi Philson led Lynn with 18 points.
The Panthers open up conference play on Thursday, December 2 when they host Hillsdale at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
KWC (52)
Walton 15, Nolot 11, Johnson 8, Conley 6, Barga 5, Edmonds 3, Hammelman 2, Hoosier 2.
LYNN (59)
Philson 18, Edward 13, Lozzi 6, Enyogasi 6, Webb 6, Fizer 4, Romich 4, Sliwinski 2.
