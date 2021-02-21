Lyon County topped Daviess County 76-66 in boys’ high school basketball on Saturday.

Travis Perry, a Lyon County freshman, put up 36 points on Daviess County.

Cole Burch led Daviess County with 24 points and made 10-of-12 shots from the floor. Camron Johnson scored 20 points, hitting 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Max Dees added 10 points for the Panthers (4-8).

The game was part of the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.

Linescore information incomplete.

BARREN COUNTY 73, APOLLO 31

Apollo got seven points each from Harrison Bowman and Eli Masterson in their first game since Jan. 26 because of COVID-19 protocols.

Barren County was led by Taye Poynter with 24 points and Mason Griggs with 19. Barren County is 14-4.

Apollo is 2-8.

BARREN COUNTY 14-28-20-11 — 73

APOLLO 9-8-6-8 — 31

Barren County (73) — Poynter 24, Griggs 19, Miller 8, Withrow 7, Brooks 5, Watson 2, Ogles 2, Pendleton 2, Shirley 2, Murphy 2.

Apollo (31) — Bowman 7, Masterson 7, Girvin 6, Young 4, St. Clair 3, Kelly 2, Hamilton 2.

UNION COUNTY 74, TRINITY 56

Landon Huff scored 21 points to lead Whitesville Trinity in a home game. Gavin Howard and Bailey Wright each scored 10 points. Trinity is 5-9.

Kaleb Kanipe led Union County with 21 points. Union County is 10-6.

UNION COUNTY 12-19-17-26 — 74

TRINITY 12-13-16-15 — 56

Union County (74) — Kanipe 21, Mackey 14, Manuel 13, Corbett 11, Hughes 8, King 5, Mayes 2.

Trinity (56) — Huff 21, Howard 10, Wright 10, N. Hernandez 9, Smith 4, Hatfield 2.

GIRLS RYLE 70, OWENSBORO CATH. 42

No. 6 Ryle dropped Owensboro Catholic to 8-6 on the season. They met in the Coin Flip Classic at Bullitt East.

Three of its losses have come to top 10 teams.

Catholic was led by Camille Conkright’s 11 points.

Ryle (12-2) had four players scoring in double figures. Brie Crittenden led the way with 19 points, Abby Holtman added 18 and Quinn Eubank had 16.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-10-5-23 — 49

RYLE 18-15-20-17 — 70

Owensboro Catholic (49) — Conkright 11, Johnson 9, Traylor 8, Maggard 8, Head 7, Goetz 4, Le. Keelin 3, Hayden 1.

Ryle (70) — Crittenden 19, Holtman 18, Eubank 16, Johnson 10, Baker 6, Crist 1.

HENDERSON COUNTY 56, DAVIESS COUNTY 22

Adylan Ayer led Daviess County with six points. DC is 5-6.

Sadie Wurth led Henderson County with 15 points. Henderson County is 8-1.

HENDERSON COUNTY 29-18-7-2 — 56

DAVIESS COUNTY 2-6-7-7 — 22

Henderson County (56) — Wurth 15, Kemp 11, Lacer 8, Thomas 6, Toombs 4, Veal 3, Dixon 3, Hubbard 2, Rideout 2, Risley 2.

Daviess County (22) — Ayer 6, Beehn 4, Mewes 4, Paige 3, Payne 3, Spurrier 2.

HANCOCK COUNTY 60, MADISONVILLE-N. HOPKINS 52

Bailey Poole scored 22 points, Lily Roberts added 15 points and Karmin Riley had 12 for Hancock County (4-7).

HANCOCK COUNTY 10-24-15-11 — 60

MADISONVILLE 9-11-17-15 — 52

Hancock County (60) — Poole 22, Roberts 15, K. Riley 12, Kratzer 4, H. Riley 4, LaClair 2, House 1.

Madisonville (52) — Amari Lovan 16, Kara Franklin 15, Whitsell 12, Carmen 7, Barber 2.

UNION COUNTY 55, TRINITY 43

Cassidy Morris led Whitesville Trinity with 22 points.

Linescore information incomplete.