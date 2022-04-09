Mary Ann Lyons has been a quick study learning to throw the discus the last two seasons for Apollo High School.
Lyons was one of the top freshman throwers in Kentucky last spring, and she is near the top of the list for sophomore throwers this season.
“I love it, I’ve been doing it since the 5th grade,” Lyons said. “Once I started becoming better at it, improving a lot more, that’s definitely when more love for the sport came out for me. I also like having teammates there with me, to support you and encourage you, it makes me love it even more.”
COVID-19 knocked off the 2020 track season, which was Lyons’ 8th grade year. She decided to keep throwing at Apollo.
She went to a meet in the 7th grade at Southern Illinois University, and Lyons liked being in a big meet and the competition level of it.
Chris Stockdale, an assistant coach at Apollo, helped Lyons there with technique and keeping her motivated. Paul Bates has also helped coach Lyons.
“My freshnan year, the first time I threw I was like ‘wow,’ ” Lyons said. “I threw 78 feet, and I wanted to see if I could get to 100 feet. My dad (David) said I would have to put in work. The freshman-sophmore meet was later in season and I had scratched, then I threw 113 feet. That was a very happy moment for me. Since then I’ve set goals for this meet to throw this far, and the next meet throw this far. By the end of this season I want to beat the school record we have now, which is 129-130 feet. I definitely want to do that, and I want to be throwing 140 by the end of high school.”
Lyons has thrown 109 feet this season, at Daviess County a week ago in rain and cold conditions.
“I did write goals down, right before outdoor, was thinking this is math class, let’s do a little math here,” Lyons said. “I think if I improved by 38 feet overall, if add that to what I have now, it would be 150 feet.”
Lyons is aiming, of course, for the State Meet at the end of the season. She likely would have made the State Meet last year but had a rough day at the Class 3-A, Region 1 Tournament.
Of more immediate concern is the Eastern Relays in Louisville on April 22-23.
“I will be a little nervous,” Lyons said. “(Paul) Bates told me none of those throwers there will go under 100 feet.”
It could be a good chance for strong competition.
“It seemed like it was natural to her,” said David Lyons, Mary Ann’s dad and an assistant coach with Apollo. “She’s very teachable. She wants to be really good, and that desire will drive her to take to the teaching and coaching.”
