2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Eli Hampton
Owensboro
Class: Freshman
Position: Catcher
Batting average: .370
Runs: 9
RBIs: 13
Considered one of the brightest young stars in western Kentucky, Hampton continued to improve his game at the plate and behind the plate this spring. "Eli’s work discipline, attention to detail and willingness to accept feedback and coaching are separators," Red Devils coach Jake Fiorella said. "He’s obviously very talented, but these traits complement his abilities, which enable him to perform at such a high level." In addition to pacing OHS in batting average, he led the team with 11 doubles.
Kaleb Keown
Hancock County
Class: Senior
Position: First base
Batting average: .329
Runs: 21
RBIs: 24
A fixture in the Hornets' lineup for several seasons, Keown enjoyed another stellar campaign at the plate and in the field during his final go-around at Hancock County. "Kaleb has been solid for us at first base and hit the ball well for us," Hornets coach Kevin Keown said. "He led the team in doubles (8), home runs and RBIs." A longtime football and basketball standout at the school, the versatile Keown also hit a triple, reached base 15 times via a walk and stole seven bases in 10 attempts.
Cruz Lee
McLean County
Class: Senior
Position: Second base
Batting average: .327
Runs: 32
RBIs: 6
On a Cougars team steeped with youth, the experience and leadership provided by the veteran Lee was invaluable. "Cruz brought a lot of varsity experience to the table for us this year," McLean County coach Darren Lynam said. "He settled into the lead-off spot and hit well there the last two-thirds of the season. With him being our only senior or junior, he was a true leader for our club." The fleet Lee led the Cougars with 25 stolen bases in as many attempts and paced the squad in runs scored.
Layton Huskisson
Daviess County
Class: Senior
Position: Third base
Batting average: .314
Runs: 14
RBIs: 27
Huskisson had a big season at the plate for the Panthers, who grew accustomed to him coming through in the clutch. "Layton was who you wanted up with guys on base in our lineup," Panthers coach Austin Clay said. "He got on base at a high rate and drove the baseball. Layton really developed into one of the more vocal leaders on our team. He is a great kid who has a great work ethic." Also a slick fielder, Huskisson led Daviess County in RBIs, doubles (9) and stolen bases (9).
Kadin Ray
Muhlenberg County
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop
Batting average: .457
Runs: 30
RBIs: 32
A Morehead State University signee, Ray put up monster numbers in his final campaign with the Mustangs this spring. "Kadin is one the finest young men I have had the opportunity to coach," Muhlenberg County coach Greg Shelton said. "He is willing to do whatever for the good of the team, and he has had a tremendous career here at Muhlenberg County." Ray led the Mustangs in batting average, RBIs, home runs (4), doubles (9), triples (6) and stole nine bases in as many attempts.
Eli DeBoer
Muhlenberg County
Class: Junior
Position: Outfield
Batting average: .395
Runs: 45
RBIs: 25
DeBoer teamed with Kadin Ray to provide the Mustangs one of the top 1-2 punches in western Kentucky. "Eli is a kid with great talent and a great desire to play the game of baseball," Muhlenberg County coach Greg Shelton said. "He can run, throw, hit and field with above-average skills. Eli is a very aggressive hitter who looks to do damage with every swing." DeBoer paced the Mustangs in runs scored and doubles (12) in 2023, adding four triples and a pair of home runs.
Deuce Sims
Owensboro Catholic
Class: Junior
Position: Outfield
Batting average: .382
Runs: 16
RBIs: 17
One of Catholic's best-all-around athletes, the versatile Sims anchored the Aces' outfield with solid play at the plate and in the field. "Deuce is a three-sport athlete who was all-9th District and a member of the All 'A' (small-school state tournament) team," Owensboro Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. "He played four positions for us, but settled into the outfield for us." Sims posted the team's top batting average and also stroked a home run, a double and three triples.
Will Strode
Apollo
Class: Junior
Position: Outfield
Batting average: .366
Runs: 16
RBIs: 27
Strode enjoyed another strong season for the Eagles in the field, on the mound and at the plate — a key cog in the Eagles' solid season under first-year coach Brandon Dennis. "Will had the kind of season we needed from him for the team to have the success we had," Dennis said. "He provided production in so many ways to help make us a better team." Strode led Apollo in runs, RBIs and homers (5), adding five doubles. On the mound, Strode had a 3-2 record with two saves and a 2.31 ERA.
Matthew Smith
Ohio County
Class: Senior
Position: Designated hitter
Batting average: .327
Runs: 27
RBIs: 10
Also a football star for the Eagles, Smith put together solid numbers across the board for Ohio County on the diamond. "Matthew is a gamer, and he brings everything he has to every pitch of every game," Eagles coach Ben Everley said. "I have had the pleasure of coaching Matthew for six years. He brings to the field the determination that he will not be beat today." Smith led his team in batting, runs scored, triples (3) and stolen bases (29), while also cracking four doubles.
Grant Parson
Owensboro Catholic
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher
Record: 4-2
Strikeouts: 67
ERA: 1.14
The hard-throwing, 6-foot-6 Parson was excellent on the hill throughout the spring for the Aces. "He's an outstanding pitcher who continues to get better," Owensboro Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. "He threw a no-hitter and two one-hitters for us, was a member of the All 'A' (small-school state tournament) team, he was also selected to the All-9th District team. Parson has signed with NCAA Division 1 Southern Indiana. He recorded 67 strikeouts in 43 innings of mound duty.
Coach of the Year
Brad Keown
Hancock County
Keown led the Hornets to a 17-8 regular-season record, going 11-4 within the 3rd Region and 3-0 in the 11th District. "The key to our success this season was our solid pitching," Keown said. "Brock Tindle led the charge on the mound, followed up by Logan Willis and Jordan Payne. Porter Hay and Kolby Keown gave us crucial innings as freshman to help solidify the bullpen. We got great field command from catcher Drew Lyday, shortstop Cole Dixon and center fielder Austin Volocko."
