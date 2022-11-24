OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Brady Atwell
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC, 6-3, 235, Soph.There was a lot of hype surrounding Atwell’s first season as the Aces’ starting quarterback, and he delivered in a big way, leading the team to a 7-3 regular season record and a Class 2-A district title. Atwell passed for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing. “Brady is an excellent quarterback who keeps getting better,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He has all the tools to play big-time college football.”
RUNNING BACKS
Kenyata Carbon
OWENSBORO, 5-11, 175, Sr.
It was another amazing season for Carbon, who once again proved to be one of the most explosive talents in Kentucky, rushing for 1,420 yards and 24 touchdowns. “Kenyata is an incredibly dynamic playmaker,” Owensboro coach Jay Fallin said. “His talent carrying the ball is obvious to all, but he is equally effective running routes, blocking, and he has the whole skill set required to be a great back. He became a leader on our team this year.”
Zach Clayton
McLEAN COUNTY, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Clayton enjoyed a highly productive all-around season for the Cougars, leading the squad in rushing yards (868) and touchdowns (11). “Zach is a tough, hard-nosed runner who really accepted our challenge to have a motor on every snap,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. “Zach got downhill on every carry and helped carry the offensive load. He was very reliable in terms of getting tough yards with the game on the line.”
Bryson Parm
DAVIESS COUNTY, 5-11, 200, Sr.
Parm made a huge comeback from collarbone injuries, setting program single-season (1,468) and career (3,870) rushing records. He also rushed for 16 TDs. “Bryson has had to deal with more adversity than just about any player that I have coached and put together a stellar career,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said. “He is a quiet, humble player who played with fierce intensity. Once he gained confidence in himself, he was nearly unstoppable.”
LINEMEN
Talan Carver
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, 6-1, 225, Jr.
A two-year starter on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs, the versatile Carver enjoyed another stellar season in 2022. “Talan has a tremendous work ethic,” Muhlenberg County coach Josh Staples said. “He also has a very high-level football IQ, which allows him to be a player that can be utilized at a number of ways that have been beneficial to the team. He’s the ultimate team player, and he always puts the team first.”
Preston Crosley
DAVIESS COUNTY, 6-6, 270, Sr.
Crosley came up big for the Panthers in 2020, both as a run blocker and pass blocker for one of the area’s most balanced and efficient offensive attacks. “Preston has been the anchor of a very solid offensive line for the past two seasons,” Panthers coach Matt Brannon said. “He is big and physical, but moves very well for his size. He has worked hard to transform himself into a Division 1 prospect and will excel at the next level.”
Gabe Hodskins
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC, 6-0, 265, Sr.
Hodskins was a key figure on the line for the Aces, who evolved into one of western Kentucky’s most potent and balanced offensive attacks in 2022. “Gabe has gotten bigger, faster and stronger every year he has been at Owensboro Catholic,” Aces coach Jason Morris said. “He has anchored our offensive line, and we run behind Gabe in crucial down-and-distance situations — he has had an outstanding season for us.”
Trey Miller
OWENSBORO, 6-0, 271, Sr.
Miller anchored a Red Devils line that played a critical role in the team’s running and passing success. “Trey is a converted tight end, and he has found a home at right tackle,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Trey is as talented as any offensive lineman I have coached. He possesses all the traits a great tackle must have; size, strength, athleticism, intelligence, toughness, competitiveness. Trey is going to be outstanding at the next level.”
Whit Searcy
McLEAN COUNTY, 6-0, 255, Jr.
Searcy played a vital role in the Cougars’ run-oriented attack, emerging as one of western Kentucky’s best underclassmen along the line. “Whit was a utility lineman for us this season,” McLean County cpach Zach Wagner said. “He could realistically play every position on the offensive line. He was a rarity for us, going both ways on the offensive and defensive line for us almost all season.” On defense, Searcy made 24 tackles.
RECEIVERS
Decker Renfrow
DAVIESS COUNTY, 6-0, 165, Sr.
A two-way standout for the Panthers, Renfrow was a breakaway threat on offense, finishing with 28 receptions for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns. “Decker was an extension of the coaching staff. He is the son of a coach, and he thinks that way,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said. “He has been one of the most prolific receivers this area has ever seen.” As a junior, Renfrow caught 60 passes for 1,064 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Tutt Carrico
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC, 6-0, 160, Jr.
Described as the Aces’ ”swiss army knife” by his coach, Jason Morris, Carrico led the team with 47 receptions for 774 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also led the team in points scored with 130. “Tutt is an overall great football player,” Morris said. “His stats will not wow you at any position, but his overall stats speak for themselves because he does so much at several different positions. Tutt will do whatever it takes to win games.”
DEFENSE
LINEMEN
Jeremiah Goodwin
OWENSBORO, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Goodwin put together another stellar season, leading OHS in tackles for loss (18) and sacks (11). “Jeremiah is as versatile and dominant a defensive player as I have ever coached or seen at the high school level,” Owensboro coach Jay Fallin said. “He is dominant at the line of scrimmage and in space. If not for injury preventing him from playing in four of our games this year, he would be at the top of the state in sacks and tackles for loss.”
Sahvon Hines
OWENSBORO, 6-0, 254, Sr.
The ever-steady Hines was once again an anchor along the Red Devils’ defensive line, producing 44 tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks. “Sahvon embodies all the things that make a great defensive linemen, size, strength, athleticism, motor and toughness,” Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said. “He is as hard to block as anyone you will see at our level. He has been an incredibly positive force for us for three years.”
Tyler Simone
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC, 6-0, 265, Sr.
Simone caused havoc up front all season for the Aces, and his disruptions were vital to the success of the team’s stellar linebacking corps. “Tyler has been the glue to our defense,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He forces double and triple teams and allows our linebackers to make many tackles. Tyler has worked very hard and will be greatly missed (next season) in the middle of the defense.” He made 29 tackles, including four sacks.
Will Taylor
McLEAN COUNTY, 5-11, 190, Sr.
Taylor was a formidable figure for the Cougars’ defensive unit, finishing with 80 tackles and leading the team in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (11). “Will has a great ability to get off fast on the snap of the ball,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. “He plays with a very high motor from the snap to the echo of the whistle. He was one sack away from breaking our single-season school record.” Taylor also recovered two fumbles.
LINEBACKERS
Isaac Blue
DAVIESS COUNTY
6-3, 220, Sr.
Blue transformed his body in the weight room during the offseason, becoming faster and quicker while maintaining his strength. The result? A team-best 130 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. “Isaac is the most versatile defensive player that I have ever coached,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said. “We needed to develop a middle linebacker, and he transformed his body and increased his speed to become an elite linebacker.”
Vince Carrico
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC, 5-10, 170, Soph.
For the second consecutive season, the irrepressible Carrico emerged as one of the top defenders in the commonwealth (168 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss). “Vince is the best linebacker I have ever coached,” Aces coach Jason Morris said. “He has instincts like no other kid I’ve seen. The type of success he has experienced as a freshmen and sophomore is almost unheard of, and he’ll be even better in the near future.”
Jack Duncan
HANCOCK COUNTY, 5-20, 185, Sr.
A longtime anchor in the Hornets’ defense, Duncan put together an exceptional final season, finishing with 95 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks. “Jack set the standard for what it means to be a Hornet football player, and that is a legacy that will live beyond the four years he played here,” Hornets coach Bobby Eubanks said. “He is a class act both on and off the field. His toughness and dedication was unmatched.”
Morgan Eans
APOLLO, 6-2, 195, Sr.
Eans put it all together in his final season with the Eagles, easily leading the squad with 132 tackles. He also recovered a fumble and made one interception. “Morgan is an exceptional athlete who has a nose for the football,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “He has started at Apollo since he was a sophomore. Being a coach’s son has helped groom him into the player he is today. He will be successful wherever he goes to college.”
BACKS
Zach Clark
OWENSBORO, 6-1, 165, Sr.
The kingpin of the Red Devils’ secondary, Clark enjoyed another outstanding season with 60 total tackles and an interception return of 60 yards for a TD. “Zach is everything that is great about high school sports,” Owensboro coach Jay Fallin said “He is enthusiastic, cares deeply about his teammates and plays as hard as he can every single play. Zach studies our opponents on film and knows the scouting report. He is a leader on the field.”
Decker Renfrow
DAVIESS COUNTY, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Also a star receiver, Renfrow anchored the Panthers’ secondary in 2022 and turned in a superb performance, finishing with seven interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. “Decker is one of the most dynamic athletes to have ever played at DC, and the statistics will back that up,” Panthers coach Matt Brannon said. “He committed himself to being one of the top defensive backs, not only in the area but statewide.”
Austin Volocko
HANCOCK COUNTY, 5-11, 147, Sr.
Volocko was superb in the Hornets’ secondary, intercepting six passes for 165 return yards and a pair of TDs. He also registered 54 tackles on the season. “Austin’s work ethic is unmatched,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “I’ve never met a young man who works harder than Austin. He goes to school, works full time and plays two sports at a very high level. He’s been an inspiration to teammates and those that know him.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
Drew Lanz
OWENSBORO, 6-0, 184, Sr.
No one in the commonwealth kicked the ball better in 2022 than Lanz, who did not miss a single conversion or field goal attempt for the Red Devils. “Drew is a model of the two traits we try to instill in our players above all others, dependability and consistency,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Everyone knows Drew is automatic from the PAT stripe, but this year he really developed his strength and accuracy on kickoffs and field goals.”
PUNTER
Lake Wilson,
DAVIESS COUNTY, 5-9, 150, Jr.
In addition to sharing quarterback duties with Jack Ball and also seeing action on defense, Wilson emerged as one of the top punters in western Kentucky. “Lake was a two-way player for us this year, but continued to perfect his craft at punter as well,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said. “His ability to flip the field was a huge asset throughout the season, and the ability to place his kicks made it nearly impossible to return.”
RETURNER
Javion Robinson
OWENSBORO, 5-6, 149, Jr.
A key to Owensboro’s special teams unit, the dynamic Robinson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and one punt for a TD. He also returned an interception for a score at cornerback. “Javion settled in as an extremely reliable corner for us this year,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Through the middle of the season he really had to step up and lead in a banged-up, young secondary. Javion is strong, athletic, tough and a competitor.”
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Ross Powers
HANCOCK COUNTY, 5-8, 187, Fr.
The Hornets’ Powers made a big splash in his first season as a varsity player, finishing second on the team in total tackles (118) and tackles for loss (11). “Ross came in as a freshman and worked extremely hard in the offseason to get himself in a position to be able to contribute at the varsity level,” Hornets coach Bobby Eubanks said.”His work ethic and humble approach to the game will serve him well over the next three seasons.”
