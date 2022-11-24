OFFENSE
QuarterbackLake Wilson Daviess County 5-9 150 Jr.
Running Backs
Donte Dixon Apollo 5-9 170 Sr.
Matt Smith Ohio County 5-11 180 Sr.
Logan Willis Hancock County 6-0 238 Sr.
LinemenIsaac Blue Daviess County 6-3 220 Sr.
Aaron Garrett Hancock County 5-7 242 Sr.
Kadin Howard Apollo 6-1 230 Sr.
Jakson Lindsey Owensboro 6-5 276 Jr.
Drake Walker McLean County 6-2 270 Sr.
ReceiversEli Masterson Apollo 6-1 175 Jr.
Khalil Rogers Owensboro 5-11 160 Sr.
Kicker
Sean Higgs Daviess County 5-8 155 Sr.
Returner
Tutt Carrico Owensboro Catholic 6-0 160 Jr.DEFENSE
Linemen
Backs
Punter
Linemen
