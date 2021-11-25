OFFENSE
Quarterback
Lincoln Clancy Owensboro Catholic 5-11 200 Sr.
Running backs
Gunnar Evans Daviess County 5-8 190 Sr.
Noah Rhinerson Apollo 5-8 170 Soph.
Matthew Smith Ohio County 5-11 156 Jr.
Linemen
Anthony Cart Apollo 6-2 285 Sr.
Austin Barnett Apollo 6-2 235 Sr.
J. Crabtree Owensboro Catholic 6-0 205 Sr.
Jake Frames Hancock County 6-0 207 Sr.
Aaron Garrett Hancock County 5-7 205 Jr.
Receivers
Brady Dame McLean County 6-3 195 Sr.
Brayden Lovan Muhlenberg County 6-1 180 Sr.
Kicker
Sean Higgs Davess County 5-7 145 Jr.
DEFENSE
Linemen
Nick Clemens Owensboro Catholic 6-0 225 Sr.
Devon Parm Apollo 6-4 220 Jr.
Wes Wells McLean County 6-2 245 Sr.
Patrick Wood Muhlenberg County 5-9 220 Sr.
Linebackers
Tut Carrico Owensboro Catholic 5-10 175 Soph.
Parker Crews Daviess County 5-10 185 Sr.
Ethan Pendleton Owensboro 6-5 176 Jr.
Aiden Weatherholt Hancock County 5-10 154 Soph.
Backs
Reid Clark Owensboro Catholic 5-9 160 Soph.
Brayden Lovan Muhlenberg County 6-1 220 Sr.
Austin Volocko Hancock County 5-10 148 Jr.
Punter
Austin Volocko Hancock County 5-10 148 Jr.
