2023 All-Area Softball Team
Ella Staples
Hancock County
Class: Senior
Position: Catcher
Batting average: .372
Runs: 7
RBIs: 35
Staples wrapped up a memorable career as the Lady Hornets' backstop with a superb senior season. "Ella has been a starting catcher for us since the eighth grade and has done a great job with our pitchers," Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe said. "She has 27 career home runs and led our team in hitting every year." In '23, Staples paced Hancock in RBIs and home runs (6). She also laced four doubles and three triples while producing a solid defensive effort behind the dish.
Jessie Daniels
Daviess County
Class: Senior
Position: First base
Batting average: .520
Runs: 35
RBIs: 58
Daniels continued her assault on pitching statewide with another fantastic season at the plate, while continuing to shine defensively. "Her offensive numbers are off the charts, and this is against some of the best teams in the state," Daviess County coach John Biggs said. "Most associate Jessie with her offense, but she has worked extremely hard to be a great defensive player, as well." Daniels belted 17 home runs in 2023, breaking season and career home run marks at DCHS.
Addison Tignor
Owensboro Catholic
Class: Senior
Position: Second base
Batting average: .398
Runs: 19
RBIs: 14
Tignor wrapped up a tremendous high school career with a big senior season, leading the Lady Aces in numerous offensive categories while solidifying the middle infield with consistent play in the field. "Addison had an outstanding season for us, both offensively and defensively," Owensboro Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. "She led our team in batting average, on-base percentage (.457) and base hits (37). In addition, Tignor laced four doubles and hit a home run.
Sadie Morris
Daviess County
Class: Sophomore
Position: Third base
Batting average: .402
Runs: 41
RBIs: 22
As the Lady Panthers lead-off batter, Morris set the tone for the team's high-octane attack. "Sadie is a true dual-threat player" Daviess County coach John Biggs said. "She possesses tremendous power, paired with outstanding speed. Sadie grew up playing middle infield, but we moved her to the corner and she has developed into an outstanding third baseman." Morris led DC in runs scored and stolen bases (11) while belting eight doubles, seven home runs and a triple.
Annie Newman
Daviess County
Class: Freshman
Position: Shortstop
Batting average: .486
Runs: 30
RBIs: 29
Newman, who turned heads as an eighth-grader, really came into her own this season. "Early on we knew Annie would be able to handle the defense at shortstop, just wasn't sure how the offense would translate at the varsity level," Daviess County coach John Biggs said. "We decided to plug her in the lineup behind Jessie (Daniels). She has really stepped up this year and given us a powerful 1-2 punch in our 3/4 spots." Newman led DC with 14 doubles and hit five homers.
Josie Davis
Muhlenberg County
Class: Senior
Position: Outfield
Batting average: .356
Runs: 24
RBIs: 21
A versatile performer who has played several positions in her Lady Mustangs career, Davis enjoyed a great season in the outfield in 2023. "Josie is a great outfielder with a lot of speed and gets to a lot of balls that most wouldn't," Muhlenberg County coach Autumn Wilkins said. "She is also a strong hitter and very fast on the bases. She has been a joy to coach and have as a player." Davis led the club in doubles with 10 and also socked a pair of home runs. She had 18 outfield assists.
Addison Hill
Owensboro
Class: Sophomore
Position: Outfield
Batting average: .352
Runs: 30
RBIs: 18
Already a Lady Devil standout at a young age, Hill took another step forward this spring to more firmly establish herself as one of the top fly-chasers in the area. "Addison had a strong season for us again this year," Owensboro coach Quincy Moorman said. "She put in the time hitting in the offseason and has increased her on-base percentage drastically by being selective at the plate (20 bases in balls)." Hill led the team in runs scored, adding three doubles, a triple and two homers.
Ruth Jones
Owensboro Catholic
Class: Junior
Position: Outfield
Batting average: .371
Runs: 17
RBIs: 16
The speedy Jones came on like gangbusters in her junior season with the Lady Aces, providing the team with timely hitting and outstanding defensive play. "Ruthie has taken advantage of the opportunity she was given early in the season by putting in the hard work outside of practice," Owensboro Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. "She had a high batting average, a .455 on-base percentage, and she led the team with 10 stolen bases." Jones also clubbed six doubles.
K'Asia Palmer
Owensboro
Class: Senior
Position: Designated player
Batting average: .413
Runs: 19
RBIs: 33
A transfer from Apollo, Palmer proved to be a big stick in the Lady Devils' lineup and a consistent run-producer. "K'Asia produced all season long for us," Owensboro coach Quincy Moorman said. "She has a big bat and rarely leaves runners stranded (leading the team in RBIs). She seems to find the gap on a regular basis, which led to (a team-best) 13 doubles on the season." Palmer socked a triple and a homer and also added depth to the OHS pitching staff with 19 appearances.
Raylee Roby
Daviess County
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher
Record: 18-2
Strikeouts: 174
ERA: 1.37
Roby, a Murray State signee, once again proved to be a dominant force in the circle. "The best way to describe Raylee is consistent," DCHS coach John Biggs said. "Every time I pencil her into the lineup, I know exactly what I'm going to get from her. Her sophomore year she was pretty one-dimensional, but over the past two years she has developed into a pitcher who can command both sides of the plate and throw on different planes. No game or moment is too big for her."
Coach of the Year
John Biggs
Daviess County
Biggs and his staff have turned the Lady Panthers into a state power in recent seasons, and they were at it again in 2023 — leading a new-look team to 25 victories in 29 games versus stellar competition. "With the success we've had the past few seasons, expectations and standards here are pretty high," Biggs said. "We had some turnover from last season, but the new players we plugged into the lineup responded very well — they played with confidence against a tough schedule."
