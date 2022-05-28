Hayden Ward

Owensboro Catholic

Class: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Record: 5-1

Strikeouts: 30

ERA: 2.36

The Aces’ ace was highly-efficient in his final prep season, fanning 30 and issuing only six walks in 35 2/3 innings of work. “Hayden has been a steady, reliable force on the mound for us,” Owensboro Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “He has answered the bell every time when needed. Hayden is a come-right-at-you strike thrower who’s finishing off a great career.” As a junior, Ward helped lead the Aces to district and regional titles, posting a 7-1 record with 44 strikeouts and 15 walks in 41 innings of work.

Cason Troutman

Daviess County

Class: Junior

Position: Catcher

Batting average: .442

Runs: 43

RBIs: 24

Troutman was a model of consistency and versatility for the Panthers, enjoying a solid season at and behind the plate. “Cason is a baseball rat,” Panthers coach Austin Clay said. “He is like having another coach on the field. He played very well behind the plate for us. He stole 25 bases (in 27 attempts). A lot of the time he’s stealing on his own when he can read the pitcher and calling most of the game himself behind the plate.” Troutman led DC in runs, doubles (15), stolen bases and was hit by a pitch a team-high 19 times.

HB Whitaker

McLean County

Class: Freshman

Position: First base

Batting average: .375

Runs: 19

RBIs: 28

Whitaker established himself as one of the top young talents in western Kentucky this spring, leading the Cougars in RBIs and batting average, with seven doubles and 15 stolen bases in as many attempts. “HB was great for us all year,” McLean County coach Heath Hicks said. “We’ve asked a lot of him, both this year and last, to hit in the middle of the order, to be a run-producer, and he’s delivered. He was second on the team in OPS. If HB continues to work hard and improve, he could have a very special career.”

Luke Evans

Owensboro Catholic

Class: Senior

Position: Second base

Batting average: .495

Runs: 49

RBIs: 27

Evans, a starter since eighth grade, was nothing short of spectacular in his final go-around with the Aces — leading the team in variety of offensive categories. “Luke’s combination of baseball skills, intelligence, tremendous work ethic and leadership have earned him an opportunity to play at Wabash Valley Junior College, a program of national prominence in Illinois,” OCHS coach Jody Hamilton said. As a junior, Evans hit 371 with with four homers, 12 doubles, 27 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 24 stolen bases

Nick Judd

Apollo

Class: Senior

Position: Shortstop

Batting average: .389

Runs: 26

RBIs: 26

Judd put together another exemplary season for the Eagles, at the plate, in the field and on the mound. “Nick has been a staple for our team for four years,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “He has been our go-to for the better part of his career with us, and his leadership has been invaluable to our program. We will miss him tremendously.” Judd socked seven doubles, two triples, stole 13 bases, led the squad in bases on balls (26) and was second on the squad in RBIs. Judd also posted three pitching victories.

Kadin Ray

Muhlenberg County

Class: Junior

Position: Third base

Batting average: .434

Runs: 24

RBIs: 23

The Mustangs struggled at the plate in 2022 — batting .236 as a team — but Locke was unaffected; leading the team in virtually every offensive category. “Kadin has the spirit of a competitor and a will to win that are unmatched by most,” Muhlenberg County coach Adam Locke said. “You can find him in the hitting facility before school, pre-game and post-game, all on the same day.” Ray belted four home runs, seven doubles, two triples, and stole 16 bases in 20 attempts, while manning the hot corner with aplomb.

Harrison Bowman

Apollo

Class: Senior

Position: Outfield

Batting average: .500

Runs: 41

RBIs: 23

One of western Kentucky’s most talented and versatile athletes, Bowman was exceptional at the plate and in the field for the Eagles. “Harrison’s play this season has spoken for itself,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “He’s hovered around .475-.500 all year, he’s a threat on the base paths, he’s an anchor in the outfield, and he’s matured tremendously over the last year. I’m proud of the young man he’s becoming.” Bowman led the team in batting average, runs scored and stolen bases (20), tying for the lead in doubles (9).

Sam McFarland

Owensboro Catholic

Class: Senior

Position: Outfield

Batting average: .337

Runs: 25

RBIs: 22

McFarland enjoyed another productive season for the Aces, lacing six doubles, a triple, driving in 22 runs and stealing 10 bases in 12 attempts. “Sam is a fierce competitor who seems to thrive in big games,” Catholic High coach Jody Hamilton said. “A tremendous athlete who has been fun to watch use these skills on the field. A future KWC dual-position player who, with added strength, can be a major contributor early in his career.” McFarland batted .395 with two homers, five doubles and three triples in 2021.

Brock Brubaker

Daviess County

Class: Senior

Position: Outfield

Batting average: .389

Runs: 30

RBIs: 22

Brubaker was the model of consistency for the Panthers, putting together a solid offensive season and becoming one of the area’s best defensive outfielders. “Brock has great bat speed, and he contributed in the middle of the lineup for us from day one this year to the end of our season,” DCHS coach Austin Clay said. “He is also a great athlete and made some unreal plays for us in left field this year.” Brubaker led the squad in triples (6), adding six doubles, three home runs and nine stolen bases.

Decker Renfrow

Daviess County

Class: Junior

Position: Designated hitter

Batting average: .449

Runs: 38

RBIs: 25

Renfrow put together a stupendous all-around season for the Panthers on the way to leading the 3rd Region in base hits with 48. “Decker was 10th in the entire KHSAA in base hits,” Daviess County coach Austin Clay said. “And, he is an excellent defender in the field. Decker is an outstanding athlete who excels at both football and baseball, and he could play either one in college.” Renfrow produced a home run, nine doubles, stole 12 bases in 13 attempts and struck out only six times in 117 plate appearances.

Coach of the Year Owensboro Catholic Aces

Long regarded as one of the top skippers in Kentucky high school history, Hamilton never missed a beat in his first season at Catholic — directing the Aces to 25 regular-season victories. “He’s been amazing,” Aces senior second baseman Luke Evans said of Hamilton. “He’s really taught us how to play the game in a fundamentally correct way. We bought into his coaching immediately and have trusted the process.” Hamilton led Boyd County (2001) and West Jessamine (2015) to KHSAA state championships.