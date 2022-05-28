Raylee Roby

Daviess County

Class: Junior

Position: Pitcher

Record: 14-4

Strikeouts: 162

ERA: 1.52

After helping drive the Lady Panthers to the KHSAA state title game as a breakout sophomore in 2021, Roby put together another dazzling season in the circle this spring. “Raylee worked extremely hard to grow her game,” Daviess County coach John Biggs said. “She can throw in all four quadrants and change speeds when needed. She has shown tremendous leadership skills with other members of our pitching staff. She is committed to Murray State.” In 2021, Roby was 17-3 with two saves and a 1.49 ERA.

Millie Roberts

Daviess County

Class: Senior

Position: Catcher

Batting average: .368

Runs: 8

RBIs: 14

Roberts, who has signed with Auburn, wrapped up an exceptional high school career with another banner season as a senior. “Millie first made her name with her offensive prowess, but over the past two years, she has taken great pride in developing into one of the elite catchers in the state,” Lady Panthers coach John Biggs said. “Few teams will run on her, and ones that do usually aren’t successful.” As a junior in 2021, Roberts produced 14 homers, 46 RBIs, and struck out just 11 times in 143 plate appearances.

Jessie Daniels

Daviess County

Class: Junior

Position: First base

Batting average: .487

Runs: 31

RBIs: 30

Daniels burst onto to the state scene last spring as a sophomore, and she enjoyed a tremendous junior season, as well, socking 12 home runs, driving in 31 runs, and scoring 30. “As much as she contributes on the field, the energy, passion and just being a great teammate has been a key in the success of our program over the last two years,” Daviess County coach John Biggs said. “Jessie is undecided on college choice, but does plan on playing at the next level.” Daniels was a All-State Tournament pick in 2021.

Ella House

Hancock County

Class: Sophomore

Position: Second base

Batting average: .357

Runs: 13

RBIs: 21

Though still an underclassman, House once again solidified the Lady Hornets’ middle infield with outstanding performance in the field and at the plate. “Ella is one of the most competitive players that I have coached,” Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe. “She lays it on the line every game. Ella is a great teammate who leads by example — the type of player you want on your team. She can help you win a game in the field or at the plate.” House rapped three homers, five doubles and stole 15 bases in 16 attempts.

Camille Conkright

Owensboro Catholic

Class: Senior

Position: Shortstop

Batting average: .374

Runs: 26

RBIs: 18

The Lady Aces’ veteran infielder put together another solid season as a senior, socking two home runs, nine doubles and leading the team with 13 stolen bases in as many attempts. “Camille is our lone senior,” Catholic High coach Jeremy Phelps said, “and she will continue her softball career at Campbellsville University next year. Camille brings so much to the table. Her softball IQ is like no other, and she has a drive and will to compete and to improve.” As a junior in 2021, Conkright batted .343 and scored 30 runs.

Arianna Ramirez

Apollo

Class: Eighth grade

Position: Third base

Batting average: .344

Runs: 19

RBIs: 26

One of the youngest starters in western Kentucky, Ramirez wasted no time making her presence felt at the varsity level for the E-Gals. “ ‘Wow!’ — that’s the first thing that comes to mind about Arianna,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “She is such a competitor and hard worker. Arianna also has a great understanding of the game at such a young age, and she is just fun to watch play.” Ramirez led the E-Gals with seven home runs, adding eight doubles, while striking out just eight times in 92 plate appearances.

Morgan Julian

Apollo

Class: Junior

Position: Outfield

Batting average: .407

Runs: 23

RBIs: 16

Julian enjoyed another highly-productive season for the E-Gals in 2022 and was once again sterling in the field. “Morgan was our most consistent hitter throughout the year, leading us in base hits for the second year in a row,” said her coach and father, Stephen Julian. “It’s not easy being a coach’s kid, and she has handled it well. Her hard work in the offseason, getting stronger and quicker, has really paid off.” As a breakout sophomore, Julian led Apollo with a .380 batting average, driving in 17 runs and scoring 21.

Lilli Grant

Owensboro Catholic

Class: Junior

Position: Outfield

Batting average: .275

Runs: 27

RBIs: 27

Despite a sub-.300 batting average, the swift Grant was highly-productive for the Lady Aces this spring, belting three homers, 12 doubles and four triples while also stealing 11 bases without being caught. “Lilli brings both speed and power to the game,” Catholic High coach Jeremy Phelps said. “She’s had a major impact from the leadoff spot in contributing to the success of this year’s team.” Last season, as a sophomore, Grant hit .346 with 20 RBIs, 19 runs scored and team-highs of eight doubles and three triples.

Katie Mewes

Daviess County

Class: Senior

Position: Outfield

Batting average: .387

Runs: 17

RBIs: 11

Mewes, who came on strong late in the 2021 season, carried that momentum over this spring. “Katie is just a true athlete who has developed into an outstanding outfielder,” Lady Panthers coach John Biggs said. “Her speed allows her to track down balls in the gaps, and she doesn’t mind getting grass stains on her uniform. She has a knack for getting the timely hit and finding a way to get on base. She will attend Transylvania University.” Also a fine basketball player, Mewes batted .303 with 11 stolen bases as a junior.

Bailey Hamilton

Owensboro Catholic

Class: Junior

Position: Designated Player

Batting average: .490

Runs: 29

RBIs: 24

Hamilton experienced an outstanding all-around season in 2022, leading the Lady Aces in batting average, bases on balls (23), base hits (47) and runs scored (29). “Bailey has had a tremendous season for us,” Catholic High coach Jeremy Phelps said. “She has been seeing the ball very well, and that’s a testimony to her exceptional work ethic. She is also one of our leaders, on and off the field.” As a breakout sophomore last spring, Hamilton led Catholic with a .455 batting average, driving in 32 runs and scoring 31.

Coach of the Year

Dwayne Wroe

Hancock County Lady Hornets

The longtime Hancock County skipper delivered another outstanding team in 2022, driving the Lady Hornets to 21 victories in 29 games. “I really think the run we made in the postseason last year, winning district and finishing runner-up in the regional tournament, carried over to the offseason and into this season,” Wroe said. “We came into 2022 knowing if we put the work in, good things were possible.” Wroe has led the ever-consistent Hancock County program to 20 or more victories in each of the last seven seasons.