Julius Maddox promises to be back — better than ever.
The world record holder in the raw bench press, Owensboro’s Maddox came up short in his attempt to set a new record and smash the 800-pound barrier during the Beasts of the Bench Classic on Saturday at East Race Muscle in South Bend, Indiana.
The competition, as part of the World’s Ultimate Strongman Feats of Strength series, was broadcast live on ESPN.
“I was very upbeat and felt great coming in,” said Maddox, 33, who holds the world record in the raw bench press at 770 pounds. “Things like this happen.”
The 6-foot-3, 440-pound Maddox won the event with his first bench press of 722 pounds.
His second attempt was for 800.3 pounds and a new record, but it was problematic from the start.
It appeared the weight on the bar was distributed unevenly on the unracking. After a brief break, Maddox relaunched his second attempt and for a split-second it looked to be successful, but his left arm gave way and the press wasn’t completed.
An injury prevented Maddox from making his third and final attempt.
“After the opener,” Maddox said, “I thought I had 800 in my sights.
“This journey is going to carry on. I’m going to lose some weight, come back stronger, and next time I hit the stage next year or the end of this year, 800 is not even going to be a number no more — we’re going to be looking for the next number.”
Maddox, a former athlete at Owensboro High School, said he has a trio of goals in mind.
“The three things I want to achieve at this point is to bench 800 pounds, be the world’s strongest man, all around, and then I want to lose about 130 pounds,” Maddox said.
In addition to winning the individual competition on Saturday, Maddox and Johnnie “TD Smash” Harris became the first two lifters to raw bench press 700 pounds in the same competition. Harris pressed 705 pounds on his third attempt and became the lightest powerlifter to ever reach that mark.
Maddox maintains the three biggest raw bench presses in history.
On Aug. 31, 2019, he broke Russian Kirill Sarychev’s world record with a lift of 739.6 pounds, then bettered it on Nov. 17, 2019, with a lift of 744.1 pounds. He set the current record in March when he pressed 770 pounds at the Arnold Sports Classic in Columbus, Ohio.
In February, Maddox benched 765 pounds in the gym, sharing it in a post on Instagram. His previous best lift in the gym was 755 pounds, which he had accomplished the previous month.
Maddox also holds multiple unofficial repetition world records on the bench press, including 700 pounds for three repetitions and 640 pounds for seven reps.
