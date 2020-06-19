Maddox has risen from depths to world record

Julius Maddox recalls the precise moment he hit rock bottom like it was yesterday, when in fact it was nearly eight years ago.
“My wife had brought my daughter Myla to the jail to see me on her first birthday,” Maddox recalled. “Seeing my daughter behind that glass changed everything. That was the first time I remember feeling the weight of my sin.
“My daughter tried to touch me through the glass. That’s an easy date for me remember — August 25, 2012 — I look back at that day as the pivotal point in my life.”
Maddox, a former athlete at Owensboro High School, has come a long way since rock bottom.
Now 33, the 6-foot-3, 440-pound Maddox is the world record holder in the raw bench press at 770 pounds, and on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana — an event that will air live at 11 a.m. (CST) on ESPN — he will attempt to bench press 800 pounds and shatter his own mark.
Maddox also holds multiple unofficial repetition world records on the bench press, including 700 pounds for three reps, and 640 pounds for seven reps.
His journey to get to this point was tragic for many years, but it has evolved into one of inspiration.
“It’s an eight-year period of true change, legitimate change when you consider where I’ve come from,” Maddox said. “I consider it a blessing and an honor to do what I do today — all glory to God.”
Maddox said he was involved in trafficking narcotics between the ages of 16 and 25.
“There was a point in time when my name was appearing in the Messenger-Inquirer for all the wrong reasons,” he recalled. “As the years went by, I got deeper and deeper into trafficking narcotics, abusing prescription pills, and I was probably in and out of jail 15, 20 times — each new stay being longer than the last. My longest period of incarceration was about a year.
“When you’re doing that you try to make people think you’re on top of the world, but you’re wearing a mask, and you really hate that kind of lifestyle. I was miserable inside, hated myself — I was in a dark place.”
His transformation began in 2012. Faced with the option of entering a recovery program or serving two 5-year jail terms, he landed at Friends of Sinners, a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills.
“That’s where real life change happened for me,” Maddox said. “Friends of Sinners showed me how to be a real man, a productive member of society. That’s where I discovered that no amount of money or drugs can give you the peace and satisfaction that God gives you.”
Maddox spent 2 1/2 years in the Friends of Sinners program and emerged from it transformed. He began powerlifting in a serious way and turned heads almost immediately.
Maddox spent five years as program coordinator at Friends of Sinners, whose director, Joe Welsh, made a prediction to Maddox in 2018.
“He said I was going to be lifting weights for a living by the time 2019 and 2020 rolled around,” Maddox recalled. “The first time I heard him say that I didn’t know what to make of it. I just gave it over to God, and He has orchestrated all of this. Now, powerlifting is my job, and I’m a sponsored professional athlete.”
Maddox was on the road to South Bend on Tuesday afternoon when he shared what it’s like to prepare for such a major event.
“I’ll get up there and rest until I’m tired of resting,” he said. “I’ll drink a lot of water, take in a lot of (carbohydrates) and do a little exercising.”
Perhaps most importantly, Maddox will also prepare himself mentally — drawing deep inspiration from family members: wife Heaven, Myla, now 8, daughter Aubrey, 12, daughter Izreale, 5, and nephew Grayson, 6.
“I use all my past and current experiences to get that edge, to light the fire you need to have to succeed in a competitive situation,” he said. “I think back to times when my daughters would look up at me and say, ‘Daddy, when are you going to be number 1?’ That still drives me, and it always will.
“See, I’m not just lifting weight, I’m lifting the burden of my family, the burden of my community, and I’m doing something a lot of people thought I would never be able to do.”
For Maddox, it’s all about providing hope for a better way of life — for himself, his family and others who come to know his story.
“I want to be a better man than people ever thought I’d be, and inspire others to be the best they can be,” Maddox said. “I want to be someone who inspires the impossible and, more than anything else, help people understand that with God all things are possible.”
