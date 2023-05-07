Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Horses leave the starting gate during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville.

 Brynn Anderson — staff, AP

LOUISVILLE

Well, maybe you should just bet double digit odds for every Kentucky Derby. That seems to be the pattern in recent years, with an 80-1 long, long, long shot Rich Strike winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.