LOUISVILLE
Well, maybe you should just bet double digit odds for every Kentucky Derby. That seems to be the pattern in recent years, with an 80-1 long, long, long shot Rich Strike winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
Mage had only raced three times as a 3-year old, he never raced as a 2-year old. He hadn’t looked great in training this week, he had a hard time getting out of the gate.
Mage was 15-1 when he left the gate at Churchill Downs early Saturday evening. He wasn’t exactly being touted as a threat in one of the most difficult Derbys to figure out in recent years.
It might have been a shock for some of the more than 150,000 folks when Mage got the blanket of roses draped across him after crossing the finish line in 2:01.57. The opening half mile went in 45.73 and the mile was run in 1:36.06, which was a good rolling pace for a horse race with multiple scratches before it was run.
Mage payed a really nice price of $32.42 to win, $14.58 to place and $9.08 to show. If you knew a lot about Mage going in, you were in the minority, or you were a keen observer.
Trainer Gustavo Delgado had runners in the 2016 and 2018 Derby races, but neither of them were a threat. Jockey Javier Castellano is in the thoroughbred racing Hall of Fame, but he was 0-for-15 in his previous Derby starts. Delgado and Castellano are both from Venezuela.
Mage was racing at Churchill for the first time, and his three previous races were in Florida. Mage was beaten in the Florida Derby by Forte, the Derby morning line favorite who was scratched Saturday morning.
Two Phil’s ran a strong second after he held the lead for a time in the stretch.
Then Mage, from the first crop of 2018 Derby runner-up Good Magic, stormed into the picture, and Two Phil’s could not maintain the momentum. Mage then got clear and was headed for the finish line.The $2 exacta paid $330.44 and a 50-cent trifecta cashed out for $491.18 with Angel of Empire running third.
“I had a lot of confidence in the horse,” Castellano said. “I took my time. We have a plan, we talk together and we describe the race: what happens if you miss the break? Gustavo, he gave me a lot of confidence. The way we talk, he say: Take your time, enjoy the ride, don’t rush the horse.
“I don’t want to rush the horse in the beginning of the race. I just want to let him develop the horse and don’t get panic. I know it’s going to be a lot of speed.”
More from this section
Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018, also not racing as a 2-year-old, so maybe that’s a good omen for Mage. The chestnut colt finished an even fourth after a tardy break in the Fountain of Youth (G2). He missed the start in the Florida Derby, breaking last of 12 runners, before chasing down Forte and nearly winning that race.
The Derby itself was something of a positive end to a very long week at Churchill.
As the week progressed, news about horse deaths at Churchill Downs started overshadowing the anticipation and excitement that annually surrounds the week before the Derby.
A Derby trainer was suspended indefinitely after some mysterious horse deaths. Three horses scratched out of the Derby on Thursday alone, and all of the also eligibles were drawn into the field.
Forte was scratched Saturday morning, knocking out the morning line favorite before lunch time.
Trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole were dealing with drama Saturday morning as chief veterinarian for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruise on Forte’s right front foot. The determination was to scratch Forte out of the Derby around 8 a.m.
Forte was the fifth horse to drop out of the Derby since Monday’s post position draw.
Expected Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized last week after suffering a leg injury training at Churchill Downs.
The equine carnage continued even on Saturday, as Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after their races. That made seven horse deaths since April 27.
Ramiro Restrepo is a bloodstock agent who helped pick out Mage and make the purchase. He was asked about being hesitant to run Mage on Saturday.
“We do the best to take care of our horses,” Restrepo said. “We had full confidence in the soundness of the horse. He’s been training here for two weeks and actually has been flourishing over this racetrack. He has come back super sound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.