Ally Maggard has been part of many championship moments for the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces during her four-season high school basketball career, and she’s hoping the trend will continue in 2021.
A 5-foot-10 forward, Maggard is one of only two seniors on this year’s squad that is off to a surprisingly strong 8-3 start, after losing several key cogs from a 2019-20 team that won the program’s third consecutive 3rd Region Tournament championship.
She knows her role well.
“I need to be a leader for the younger girls,” Maggard said. “I’ve got to step up and push them to be their best, just like the older players did with me when I was younger.
“I like the way we’re coming together as a team. The chemistry has gotten better as the season has gone along and I think that will continue to improve the more we play.”
Throughout her career, Maggard has had a penchant for playing a key role in big games, and such was on display Tuesday night at 9th District rival Daviess County, where she scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked six shots in the Lady Aces’ 64-54 victory.
“Ally’s really playing well right now,” Catholic High coach Michael Robertson said. “What we need for her is senior leadership, of course, and we just need her to go rebound the basketball. We want her to be that force inside defensively and offensively. She has some great post moves.
“Ally loves to compete. She’s the first one to pick a teammate up when something goes wrong, and she’s the first one to congratulate a teammate after a good play. She’s a great teammate and the girls love her for that.”
This season, Maggard is Catholic’s leading rebounder (5.1 rpg) and second-leading scorer (6.6 ppg) behind fellow senior Catherine Head (11.9 ppg).
As a junior, Maggard averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for a senior-laden Lady Aces team that went 25-10 but was denied the chance to compete in the KHSAA State Tournament due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a sophomore in 2018-19, Maggard played a key reserve role for a Lady Aces team that won the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state championship, and reached the semifinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16. She played the same role as a freshman in 2017-18, when Catholic reached the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16.
It’s all been special to Maggard.
“This basketball program and this school have meant so much to me,” Maggard said. “The whole experience at Catholic High has been like family and it’s made a big impact on me.”
She’s also looking for one more big run on the hardwood.
“I think big things are ahead of us,” Maggard said. “We just need to work hard every day and keep pushing these young players to be better. We’re starting to see that happen and we just need to stay with it.
“If we keep working at it and grow together, good things are going to happen for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.