The Owensboro Red Devils just want to keep the momentum rolling.
During the 2020 high school football campaign, Owensboro rolled to an 8-0 overall record — its first undefeated regular season since 1993 — and will enter the postseason ranked No. 3 in Class 5-A.
Though the Red Devils are now in the midst of a three-week break between games, OHS coach Jay Fallin is confident that his players won’t be distracted by the extra time off.
“It’s unusual to have this much time off, right as we’re heading into the postseason,” said Fallin, whose squad earned the top seed in District 1 with a 5-0 mark. “We’ve had to make sure, as a coaching staff, that we’re being very conscientious about maintaining our momentum and our game readiness while also trying to heal up a little bit.”
Owensboro is slated to host Breckinridge County (3-4, 1-3 in district) in the first round of the playoffs Nov. 20, just mere weeks after defeating the Fighting Tigers 69-6 on Oct. 30 at Rash Stadium.
When the Red Devils’ regular-season finale against Henderson County was called off due to COVID-19 concerns, along with the KHSAA pushing the start of the playoffs back one week, it presented OHS with a rare chance.
“It’s a unique opportunity to work on things you normally wouldn’t have time to work on this time of year,” Fallin said. “We’re just really trying to ask if we’re doing everything we need to do in order to be ready to play, when it’s time to play.
“It’s a good opportunity to focus on some things that are going to be important for our run in the playoffs.”
But, Fallin added, it’s the same situation in which most teams across the commonwealth find themselves.
“We’re all in the same boat,” he said. “Very few teams played that last Friday of the regular season, and obviously no one’s playing this Friday.
“Is it different? Yes, but everything about this year has been different.”
By all accounts, however, the Red Devils have taken all the ups and downs of 2020 in stride — including their current extended break.
“They’re very excited,” Fallin said of his players. “This time of year is what we focus on building to all year. We want to be November-ready when the time comes. When you build your program like that and foster that, the kids know this is the time of year to get excited. We get to go compete in a do-or-die scenario, and hopefully we can take care of business.”
And, with a tough road ahead in the 5-A playoffs, Fallin knows his team needs to keep its upward trajectory going.
“It’s the deepest and most competitive class in the state,” he said. “It’s an exciting time of the year. This is why you lift all those weights in January, February and March, and the hot two-a-day practices in July — this is what we do it all for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.