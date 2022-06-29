Jax Malone has had a good family background in golf.
His parents, Sarah and Jarrod, both have good competitive golf backgrounds from when they were in high school in Owensboro. Sarah was a four-year letterwinner at Western Kentucky University in the early 2000s.
“Jarrod and I play in the Romeo and Juliet,” Sarah said of the couples tournament at Windridge Country Club. “Jarrod will play just around here. We’re pretty much the taxi drivers now.”
Jax is one of five siblings and has had the most interest in golf.
He was playing in the GO Junior Golf Series and its stop at the Pearl Club at the Summit on Monday. Jax recently turned 15 years old, but he was playing up in the 18-hole 16-18 age group. In a tightly-bunched finish, Malone was second with 74 to Brett Hinton’s 73 to win the age group at the event. Hinton is from Breckinridge County.
“This is a good course, pretty good pins today, they were tough,” Jax said. “The greens were really hard. These are fun, you get to play tournament golf, it’s a little more serious, and they’re fun because you know everybody (playing) in them.”
Jax has been a regular on the GO Series since he was 8, and he has been playing more on the Bluegrass Golf Tour, which is for juniors.
Jax played in the Kentucky Junior Amateur last year and was 4-over for the age group tournament at Nevel Meade Golf Club.
“He’d never played in anything of that caliber before, but he’s played in so many of these, it’s good preparation, if you want to take it further, play in high school tournaments, the ability to handle competition,” Sarah said. “We’re grateful for the GO Series.”
Jax holds up well playing in the GO Series, and he’s played on the Bluegrass Golf Tour as well this summer, winning at a couple of stops and finishing second a couple of other times.
“He’s younger than some of the kids he likes to play with, and he’s a little smaller, but that’s actually been fantastic I think, because his short game, they play it back so far, he’s forced if he wants to compete with them to get up and down,” Sarah said. “He’s practiced his short game like a beast and it pays off.”
Jax said his most valuable lessons learned from his golfing parents is not to be too tough of a critic on himself when he’s not playing well.
“Not to get down on yourself when you’re struggling,” Jax said. “Last week in Lexington, everything was struggling. It was about the same level of competition, I just didn’t hit the ball great.”
That Bluegrass Tour stop was the Bluegrass College Showcase at the University Club of Kentucky courses in Lexington. Jax was 10th in the 15-18 age group.
Another good golfing guide for Jax has been Robbie Benton, a neighbor of the Malones who plays every day and started inviting Jax to come along and play at different courses.
“He’s been great about being a positive influence,” Sarah said. “Robbie takes him all over the place as much as his grandparents do. Even more than his golf game, it’s about (Robbie) being positive. You never know from him walking off the course what he shoots, he just has the same demeanor every time, that’s been a good life lesson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.