Kentucky Wesleyan College’s 5-game winning streak was no match for Malone’s 3-point shooting Thursday night.
Malone’s Justin Miller drained eight 3-pointers to lift his team to a convincing 104-71 win over the Panthers in Canton, Ohio. KWC fell to 5-4, 2-1 in the G-MAC.
Miller hit 8-of-12 from 3-point range on the way to 32 points to lead Malone, which made 21-of-35 from 3 for 60%.
Ironically, the Pioneers (6-2, 3-1 GMAC) made two 3-point baskets a week ago against Walsh. Terrance Broughton worked off the bench to hit 6-of-7 from 3-point range on the way to 18 points.
The hot shooting form Malone started from the opening tip. The Panthers (5-4, 2-1 GMAC) trailed 28-12 after 10 minutes.
The Pioneers shot 56% in the first half, including 11-of-20 from 3-point range and built a 55-28 lead.
Kentucky Wesleyan shot 39% (25-of-64) from the floor for the game. The Panthers traded 3-point buckets with Malone in the second half. KWC made 15-of-39 from 3-point range for 38.5%.
Jordan Roland hit back-to-back 3s for KWC early in the second half, but those were negated by pair from Malone as the deficit sat at 23 points (69-46) with less than 14 minutes left in the game. The Panthers would get no closer than 20 points the rest of the game.
Roland recorded 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Antonio Thomas added 12 points and four rebounds. JoMel Boyd finished with 11 points.
The Panthers will travel to Ashland on Saturday for a match-up with the Eagles. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
Roland 14, Thomas 12, Boyd 11, Miles 9, Aune 7, Jones 5, Sisson 4, Mitchell 3, Brewer 3, Gray 2, Fernandez 1.
Miller 32, Broughton 18, Blair 17, Seiler 10, Myers 9, Conrad 9, Hinton 4, Moore 3, Horning 2.
