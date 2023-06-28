Owensboro’s Jax Malone fired a record 5-under-par 67 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A of Hopkinsville & Owensboro GO Junior Golf Series event on Monday at the Pearl Club at the Summit.
Other boys’ division winners were Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown (83, 13-15 Championship); Lewisport’s Ethan Heavrin (41, 13-15, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (38, 11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Willie Bushong (26, 9-10, 6 holes); and Dixon’s Connor Hudson (14, 8-under, 3 holes).
McQuady’s Adelynn Moorman shot a 92 to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division.
Other girls’ division victors included Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley (99, 13-15 Championship); Beaver Dam’s Maddie Graves (41, 13-15, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Briley Billingsley (43, 11-12, 9 holes); Leitchfield’s Brinley Cox (26, 9-10, 6 holes); and Central City’s Ainsley Morris (14, 8-under, 3 holes).
RHINEBURGER CARDS ACE AT BEN HAWES
James Rhineburger hit a hole-in-one on Sunday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Rhineburger aced the No. 3 hole using a 52 wedge.
Witnessing the feat was Chloe Priar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.