Owensboro’s Jax Malone shot a 5-over-par 75 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division of the GO Junior Golf Series event Monday at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Other boys’ division winners were Owensboro’s Luke Estes (78, 13-15 Championship); Lewisport’s Ethan Heavrin (43, 13-15, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Will Burden (40, 11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Willie Bushong (25, 9-10, 6 holes); and Owensboro’s Hudson Brasher (14, 8-under, 3 holes).
