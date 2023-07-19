Owensboro’s Jax Malone shot a 76 at the GO Junior Golf Series Northern Series Championship on Monday at Owensboro Country Club to finish as the Boys 16-18 Championship division tour champion.
Other boys’ tour winners were Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown (13-15 Championship); Lewisport’s Ethan Heavrin (13-15); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (11-12); Leitchfield’s Mason Day (9-10) and Madisonville’s Scott Ralston (8-under).
