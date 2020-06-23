Johnny and Jarrod Malone shot a 31 to win the 9-hole 12-and-under division of the Owensboro City Parks Department annual Parent-Child Scramble over the weekend at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Rounding out the division were Parker and Kenny Malone (second, 35), Isabeth and Brad Osborne (third, 37), Andrew and Nate Pagan (fourth, 38), and Wade and Treyson Raymer (fifth, 42).
In the 18-hole 13-and-under division at Ben Hawes Golf Course, Jax and Jarrod Malone won with a score of 60. Rounding out the division were Emilee and Alan Clark (second, 67), Jackson and Ben Mayes (third, 69), Will and Pat Hume (fourth, 73), and Seth and Brad Moore (75).
