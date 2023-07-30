A group of medical and athletic training people gathered to continue learning Saturday morning at the Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine on New Hartford Road.
They were there for some athletic trainer in-service refresher courses, and they covered heat illness, spine boarding, wound care/splinting, concussions.
There was also a session on TAKE10, which is a 10-minute, compression only CPR training program. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating. CPR keeps blood flowing when somebody is in cardiac arrest, which is a common and deadly event. CPR is cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Matt Mangine and his wife, Kim, along with their son Joseph, have been dealing with the death of Matthew, their son and older brother, after he collapsed on a soccer field in northern Kentucky on June 16, 2020, and died later that night.
The Mangine family was at the Advanced Center to do a TAKE10 training session with the medical professionals there. They started the Matthew Mangine Jr. “One Shot” Foundation in March, 2021, to educate parents, coaches and athletes about how to reduce the number of preventable sudden deaths.
Sudden cardiac arrest was in the public view last week when Bronny James collapsed while playing basketball, was taken to a hospital, and released after a couple of days. Bronny is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, so that story got world-wide attention.
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, handed out automated external defibrillators in Buffalo and other cities as part of a CPR education tour earlier this summer. An AED and CPR were both used by the Bills’ medical and athletic training staff to save Hamlin’s life on Jan. 2 after he experienced cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills’ regular-season game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
An AED is a medical device designed to analyze the heart’s rhythm and deliver an electric shock to someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
According to the American Heart Association, nearly 360,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital setting each year. Of these, less than 10% of victims survive. And according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes in the United States — resulting in one death of a high school aged child every three days.
When it comes to cardiac arrest, every second counts. The American Heart Association recommends an AED be used within the first three minutes of a cardiac incident.
“Right now the national statistic on sudden cardiac arrest is 10% saves,” Matt Mangine said. “We want to get that number way higher. The only way you get that number higher is doing what we’re doing today, which is bystander training. What we started to do in norther Kentucky and Cincinnati, we’re teaching the kids, and hopefully have a whole generation of kids who go out in the community and understand bystander CPR and get those numbers up.”
The TAKE10 program presented by Matt Mangine was put together in conjunction with the University of Cincinnati emergency medical services. TAKE10 was started in Austin, Texas, by TakeHeart Austin.
“The University of Cincinnati taught us how to do it, and they told us to take it and run with it the best we can,” Matt Mangine said.
The Matthew Mangine Jr. Foundation has been successful in getting the message out in the last year in Ohio and Kentucky. Hamlin’s scary episode on national television gave much more awareness to the dangers of sudden cardiac arrest.
“People heard about us, but it wasn’t until Jan. 2 of this year that the story really caught, and the fact it happened in Cincinnati,” Matt Mangine said. “It happened on national TV and America got to see it, that’s a positive for our message. Jan. 2 was a national awareness. Do we even hear of Bronny James if Damar doesn’t happen? We had been doing a lot of work in Cincinnati. People were on board, but now they are knocking down the door.”
The Mangine Foundation wants to raise awareness about cardiac episodes and the importance of properly executing Emergency Action Plans.
An Emergency Action Plan is a document detailing how an entity will handle an emergency, like a fire, earthquake or active shooter. Thirty-six states, including Kentucky, have laws requiring sport-specific emergency action plans.
The state laws and the KHSAA rules on EAPs are similar. Both require schools to create a venue-specific EAP, which must be in writing and be posted, distributed, reviewed and rehearsed annually. They are also expected to be updated and amended if there are changes to a facility or locations of the emergency equipment.
“There are some small details that go into planning for medical coverage,” said Dr. Bryce Meredith OD, a fellowship-trained primary care sports medicine specialist at the Advanced Center. “Those small details can have an impact on somebody’s life, how they do in emergency situations. We review EAP, those involved knowing where EMS is, knowing where the AED is on the field. When (emergencies) actually happen you’ve got to be ready in a split second.”
The KHSAA bylaws also have a specific section on the recommended use of AEDs that says all athletic trainers, coaches, administrators, school nurses and physical education teachers should have access to an AED on school property and at all school sanctioned athletic activities. In addition, it recommends that it take less than three minutes to retrieve an AED at each athletic venue for practices, games and other athletic events.
Kentucky law and the KHSAA require schools to assign responsibilities prior to an incident. The EAP is supposed to specify who is doing what when an emergency occurs. Who is calling 911? Who is directing the ambulance? Who is retrieving emergency equipment?
“Before the season starts you want to have the whole team on the same page, from the athletic trainers to the physicians, to EMS,” said Dr. William Polio, who is with Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
A large part of the training Saturday at dealt with going over Emergency Action Plans.
“We’ve been doing something like this for 15 years, as an athletic trainer inservice refresh,” said Dr. Philip Hurley, who is with the Advanced Center. “The Mangine Foundation and TAKE10 initiative is fairly new, it’s brand new here. The Mangines came up with the brilliant idea that why train just the coaches? What if you got a sport like golf, where might just be one or two coaches, and a couple of athletes, and the coach goes down? Why not have the students be comfortable with doing CPR and using an AED?”
All those at the seminar Saturday said they want the bystander CPR training to extend to the general public.
“We want this not just for athletes, but for the general public,” Hurley said. “Studies have shown that if you have bystander CPR started shortly after somebody goes down, that person’s chances of surviving — which is defined as leaving the hospital alive — are 21/2 times higher than if everybody stands around calling 911.”
Matt Mangine and his wife Kim want to keep educating people all over about the dangers of sudden cardiac arrest, and they want to try and prevent another family from suffering the extreme loss of a child, like their family had to.
“It’s coping, it’s the grieving process,” Matt Mangine said. “It helps us keep his memory alive, that’s the biggest thing for us. We’ve had two great positive stories come out of our TAKE10 training. We’ve had two big saves, people who have been through the program and helped save an individual. To us that’s the reward. There’s another family now that doesn’t have to go through what we went through.”
