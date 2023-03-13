SEC Championship NO. 4 ALABAMA 82, NO. 18 TEXAS A&M 63
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Miller scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Alabama’s smothering win over Texas A&M for its second Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in three seasons. Alabama was named the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament a few hours later.
The Crimson Tide (29-5) also capped their second SEC double dip in three seasons, having won the regular season, too. The second-seeded Aggies (25-9) dropped to 0-3 in the tournament finale, losing for a second straight year.
Big Ten Championship No. 5 Purdue 67, Penn State 65
CHICAGO — Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue hung on to beat Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday.
The Boilermakers (29-5) led by as much as 17 in the second half, only to have the lead shrink to one in the closing seconds. They came away with their second title to go with one in 2009.
AAC Championship Memphis 75, No. 1 Houston 65
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendric Davis scored 31 points, including 14 in a big run before halftime, and Memphis beat short-handed No. 1 Houston 75-65 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Sunday.
DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers (26-8), who got the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. They are going to March Madness for the second year in a row.
Houston (31-3) was without AAC player of the year Marcus Sasser, who strained his groin in the first half of Saturday’s semifinal game.
Atlantic 10 Championship VCU 68, Dayton 56
NEW YORK — Jalen DeLoach had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded VCU beat second-seeded Dayton 68-56 on Sunday to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament for the first time in eight years. VCU held Dayton to six points and no field goals over the final 10:12.
Ivy League Championship Princeton 74, Yale 65
PRINCETON, N.J. — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points, Caden Pierce added a double-double and Princeton beat Yale 74-65 on Sunday to win the Ivy League Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
No. 2 seed Princeton’s victory ends top-seeded Yale’s three-year run as league champion.
The Tigers will be making their 26th appearance in the Big Dance and their first since 2017. Yale beat Princeton 66-64 in last season’s championship game.
Evbuomwan sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (21-8). He added five rebounds and four assists. Pierce, the Ivy League’s freshman of year, finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Matt Allocco pitched in with 15 points and seven boards, while Ryan Langborg had 14 points and four assists.
Sophomore Bez Mbeng paced the Bulldogs (21-8) with 18 points and six rebounds. Matt Knowling, who led the Ivy with a shooting percentage of 63%, scored 14 off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting. August Mahoney hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.
Evbuomwan buried a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run to start the game for Princeton. Mahoney answered with a 3-pointer for Yale, sparking an 11-0 spurt that pulled the Bulldogs within a point with 11:11 left in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.