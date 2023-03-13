SEC Championship NO. 4 ALABAMA 82, NO. 18 TEXAS A&M 63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Miller scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Alabama’s smothering win over Texas A&M for its second Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in three seasons. Alabama was named the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament a few hours later.

