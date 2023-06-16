The Owensboro Marlins summer season is in full swing, and the youth swimming program has seen a significant boost in participation this year as it continues rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Marlins coach Patsy Elliott, the team’s roster has grown by about 53% — with 46 swimmers now competing.
“I’m very happy with how things have been going in the few weeks we’ve had, we feel like we’re getting more kids involved in swimming,” said Elliott, whose team is preparing for a meet this weekend in Bowling Green. “The numbers are up, and the kids are working hard.”
Many newcomers join the program as part of the younger age groups, which has Elliott optimistic for the future.
“We don’t have feeder teams like we used to, so we’re relying on exposure to summer leagues,” she said. “We feel like we’re getting more younger kids starting at the bottom-up. When we get to 13-and-over, you have to be more dedicated. We do lose some at that age range, because they may choose to go off and play other sports, so it’s important to get the people 12-and-under so we can have a good core.
“I encourage them to do all sports, because I want to see longevity and them not burn out specializing in one sport.”
As far as competition performances go, the Marlins expect plenty of swimmers to qualify for state in late July.
“We have some swimmers,” Elliott said. “Bellah Bowman won eight state titles last year, and she’s moved up. When you move up in an age group, it’s always harder, but she’s really worked hard. She’s seeded up there in the top eight as an 11-year-old. And I love taking relay teams, because it’s always exciting to get those swimmers exposure at the state level.
“Trevor Church and Ella Johnson are going on to the collegiate level, and they should have good competitions.”
By all accounts, the Marlins’ season has been a success so far.
“I’m really excited, we have some kids working hard and showing a lot of improvement,” Elliott added. “They’re going for it, and it’s so good to see that hard work pay off. My goal is for them to take ownership of their swimming — for them to want to do it and get better. I see a lot of my boys coming up and are really trying to push themselves to that next level. They might not be there yet, but they’re pushing themselves to get there, and I’m looking forward to seeing it.”
The team will also be on hand at Combest Pool on Monday to assist with the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Water Safety Day from 9-11 a.m. There will be free swim lessons, water safety tips, free swim time, information booths and giveaways.
“We thought we needed to team up and do something for the community for water safety,” Elliott said. “It was big at one point and then COVID came, and now we’re rebuilding it again. Right now it’s pretty small, but it’s about getting kids talking about water safety, being around the pool, life jackets, having an adult around, heat exhaustion — the basic things to help them. We want to build it back up to what it was.”
The rebuilding process also applies to the Marlins program as a whole, and Elliott is pleased with the direction things are headed.
“COVID was really hard on swimming because the pools shut down,” she said. “Now, more people are coming out and enjoying it. That’s my goal: To build swimming in Owensboro back to what it was. We’re sort of a feeder program for the high school teams, and my goal is to get more people involved in swimming.”
For more information about upcoming meets or to join, visit OwensboroMarlins.com.
