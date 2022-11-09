The Owensboro Marlins have started their swimming season, and they had a successful first home meet last weekend at the Owensboro Health HealthPark.
The Marlins were second overall, and second and both the boys and girls competitions. The Saluki Swim Club won the overall points championship with 4,658.5. The Marlins had 3,641.5 points overall.
Patsy Elliott is the new head coach for the Marlins, but she has a long association with swimming in Owensboro-Daviess County. Elliott coached the Marlins younger age groups from 2013-19, went to Bellingham Bay, Washington to coach for a year before COVID-19 hit, then came back to Kentucky. She started coaching with the Marlins again in March of this year, and was named head coach in August.
“I thought it went really well,” Elliott said of the Fast and Furious meet. “We had a lot of best individual times and some state cuts were achieved early in the season. We’re kind of in a rebuilding year.”
There were 65 kids with the Marlins over the weekend.
“What I enjoy most is having my seniors to coach,” Elliott said. “They’ve stood up and they’re leading the team on with me. They’re awesome kids.”
Ella Johnson, Landon Reffitt, Trevor Church, and Noah Satterly are the seniors for the Marlins.
“We’ve put Trevor on as a junior coach, the kids really respond to him,” Elliott said. “I came in and they knew me before, bu I want them to trust and believe in me, and they’ve embraced me. It’s the first time I’ve been over the senior group. Vali Preda was great coaching them, I’ve got big shoes to fill. He still comes out in the morning and swims with them.
“Landon and all of them have been with it since they were 8, they’ve been dedicated, they’ve put in so much yardage, and you have to keep adding yardage. The higher up you move the more commitment you have to put in.”
Bellah Bowman is a younger standout with the Marlins who won multiple long course state championships for the Marlins as a 10-year-old. She is swimming in the 11-12 age group now.
Some of the top performers in the Fast and Furious Meet for the Marlins were Ella Johnson, Miller Bowman, Ryleigh Bevil, Nadia Preda, Pius Zborowski, Caden Embry.
“We’re looking forward to building numbers back up,” Elliott said. “We don’t have the feeder programs to come and swim that we once had here. I’ve been involved with swimming in Owensboro since I was four years old. We have a lot of talent out there.”
