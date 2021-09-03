Quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt and Joe Humphreys will be the main attractions when the Owensboro and Daviess County high school football teams meet at 6 p.m. Friday night at Reid Stadium.
Wimsatt is the 4-star rated quarterback for the Red Devils who is a leading Kentucky Mr. Football candidate and has committed to Rutgers.
Humphreys has received multiple Division I offers and has been passing and running for big yardage throughout his career with the Panthers.
Both teams come in ranked: OHS is No. 4 in Class 5-A, Daviess County is No. 8 in Class 6-A.
“We’ve been able to dictate with our pressure, played a lot of man, blitzed a lot,” said DC coach Matt Brannon of keys to their early success. “We’ve put quarterbacks in binds where they have to make quick decisions. We are definitely aware of our opponent this week, and we know that pressuring Gavin may not be the ideal situation. He does such a good job of making plays on the run.
“We’re going to have to make him evaluate and make decisions on the field.”
OHS coach Jay Fallin has also been taking note of Humphreys and what he can do to influence a game.
“We’re going to have to attempt to contain him,” Fallin said. “Joe has got a big arm, he’s good flushing, escaping from the pocket and finding open receivers. Our D line and linebackers, when we blitz, are going to have to get after it, stay in their rushing lanes. Our defensive backs are going to have to stay with their receivers longer than their internal clock might tell them to.”
In two games for the 1-1 Red Devils, Wimsatt has completed 37-of-64 passes for 504 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Wimsatt has also rushed 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.
“He was consistent, we had some drops, but Gavin was steady,” Fallin said of Wimsatt’s performance in a 44-7 win over Apollo last week. “Our receivers got in a rhythm, he managed the offense, didn’t make mistakes. We’re asking him to do more this year with checks, getting us in the right plays and formations.”
Jeremiah Goodwin has 186 receiving yards and a touchdown for OHS. Khalil Rogers has 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Humphreys put up a top-10 all-time KHSAA passing yardage total with 567 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-19 win last week over Owensboro Catholic. The Panthers are 2-0.
On the season, Humphreys has thrown for 657 yards on 43-of-54 passing with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
“A lot of the offense is going to go through him,” Brannon said of Humphreys. “We’ve given him freedom to make adjustments on the field if he needs to. We hope he’s healthy enough to be a true dual threat.”
Humphreys has had a hamstring issue but seems to be close to 100%, according to Brannon.
Luke Floyd has 176 yards receiving and three touchdowns for Daviess County, and Decker Renfrow has 175 receiving yards.
The Panthers are still looking to get the ground game on track. The loss of running back Bryson Parm to a preseason injury has significantly hampered the Panthers’ ability to balance the offense.
The Red Devils have put together two good rushing games. Tramel Barksdale has totaled 201 rushing yards, and Kenyata Carbon ran for 78 yards and four touchdowns against Apollo.
Holding penalties slowed OHS down against Apollo, and the Red Devils still put up 265 rushing yards.
“We are pleased with where we are with the offensive line,” Fallin said. “One of our big goals was an improved running game, and we’ve rushed for nearly 500 yards in two games, including one against a really good defense in St. X.”
The toughest thing about stopping OHS could be its versatility.
“They are very athletic at every skill position,” Brannon said. “They don’t necessarily have one receiver who is a favorite target, they’re all pretty dangerous when they get the ball. They have a good running attack.”
