Another football program flirted all week with Vince Marrow, but he denied its hand on Valentine’s Day.
Marrow, the University of Kentucky football team’s associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach, turned down an offer to serve in a similar role at Michigan State on Friday. It was the second time in as many weeks publicly spurned another program in pursuit of his services.
He wrote on Twitter at 5:46 p.m.:
“#BBN, I’m staying home! Thank you for all of the love and support. Wow! You people are crazy. [blue heart emoji] A big thanks goes to @UKCoachStoops, @UKMitchBarnhart, @UKYpres and @Marcus_D_Hill. This is a special place and we have #UnfinishedBusiness. Let’s go!”
A spokesperson for UK confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Marrow has signed a new contract with the university, the details of which will be made available next week.
Marrow’s name last month was linked to the head coaching vacancy at Youngstown State. He reportedly had conversations with YSU but decided against that opportunity in favor of staying at Kentucky, where he has been on Mark Stoops’ staff since the UK head coach was hired in 2013.
Marrow agreed to a new contract last January and was was set to earn $600,000 from Jan. 7, 2019, through June 30 of this year, and is set to receive annual raises of $25,000 in each of the next two seasons under those terms. According to USA Today’s database, he was the 95th-highest paid assistant coach in college football during the 2019 season among more than 1,000 whose salaries are publicly available.
UK’s recruiting class in 2012 — the last under head coach Joker Phillips — ranked 50th in the country, according to both 247Sports and Rivals. Under Stoops and Marrow, the lowest-ranked class Kentucky has signed was in 2015 (38th by 247Sports), and each of the Wildcats’ last five signing classes were ranked in the top 30 by at least one of the two services. The 2020 class, considered by some to be the best in UK history, is currently ranked 22nd by Rivals and 23rd by 247Sports.
