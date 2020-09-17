Brody Martin covered a lot of angles to the goal for Owensboro Catholic against Owensboro High School.
Martin had a hat trick plus one (four goals) to lead the Aces to a 4-1 win at Shifley Park on Wednesday night.
The freshman started with a header off a corner kick in the eighth minute. Martin converted a free kick from 35 yards in the 45th minute. He scored from 25 yards away from the left side in the 58th minute, then four minutes later put a goal in from the same area but inside the box.
“Two of them were the same,” Martin said of his scoring chances. “I liked the ones from my teammates.”
Luke Hagedorn had two assists. Dominic Ranallo had one assist. Catholic had 10 shots on goal. OHS had four shots on goal.
“We were methodical, a real disciplined workmanlike approach,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. “When we played well we were patient. The third goal represented that. We got the shot off, then we recycled it twice to get the goal.”
Catholic hadn’t beaten OHS in a 9th District game since 2015. Martin was in elementary school.
“I was kind of nervous,” Martin said heading into the OHS game. “I played midfield in our other games and they moved me to center-forward, I opened up a lot of space and I finished.”
Catholic is 4-1, 1-1 in the district.
Donohoe has known about Martin’s offensive ability.
“We’ve known his quality for years,” Donohoe said. “He’s got a lot of talent and it’s backed up with an industrious effort level.
“We’ve got some special players, when you’ve got that solid team performance with special players then that magic can happen.”
Hser Thaw scored Owensboro’s goal in the 74th minute.
Owensboro fell to 0-3-1.
