Ninth District champion Owensboro Catholic will face 10th District runner-up Muhlenberg County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
The Aces will enter the contest with a region-best 29-5 record. The Mustangs stand 12-19.
Other first-round matchups include 12th District champion Edmonson County (17-14) against 11th District runner-up Hancock County (13-17) at 10 a.m.; 10th District champion Ohio County (16-16) versus 9th District runner-up Apollo (23-9) at 4 p.m.; and 11th District champion Meade County (22-10) facing 12th District runner-up Whitesville Trinity (5-19) at 7 p.m.
The semifinal rounds are set for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
DAVIESS, CATHOLIC VIE FOR TITLEThe 9th District Softball Tournament championship game between Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic, postponed Tuesday due to inclement weather, will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Owensboro Catholic High School’s Parents Park.
The Lady Panthers enter play at 27-6, while the Lady Aces are 20-12.
On Monday, DC advanced to the championship game with a 12-0 shutout of Owensboro, and Catholic moved on with a 12-4 conquest of Apollo.
Daviess County won the only regular-season matchup against Owensboro Catholic, 5-1, on April 13 at DCHS.
Both teams will advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY WINS 10TH DISTRICT
Muhlenberg County beat Ohio County 12-2 for the 10th District softball championship on Monday at Hartford.
Jaycee Phillips went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for Muhlenberg County. Karissa Pendley went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Jaycee Noffsinger had a triple and an RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Sophia Wilkins went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI’s. Taylor Wilkins hit a double.
EMBRY HITS HOLE IN ONE
Terry Embry hit a hole in one on Tuesday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Embry aced the 225-yard Par 4 No. 12 hole from the forward tee, using a driver.
Witnessing the feat was Wayne Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.