Dylan Mather has been hitting tennis balls for the Owensboro High School Red Devils for the past eight seasons.
These days, Mather is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior, but when someone suggested that he was 5-3 at the time he joined the OHS program all those years ago, he laughed.
“Shorter than 5-3,” I’d say. “I was just a little guy when I started — I’ve come a long way since then.”
Indeed, he has.
On Tuesday, Mather, 17, achieved a career-long dream when he captured the boys’ 3rd Region Tournament singles championship — defeating Grayson County’s Owen Brown 6-0, 6-2 in the finale.
“It was phenomenal to finally win — a long-awaited moment,” Mather said. “That moment was very special to me. I’ve been working to get to this point for a long time.
“I went into it completely confident, played my game and just did what I needed to do.”
Mather grew up in the game.
“My parents have had a big influence on me in terms of tennis,” Mather said. “They both played tennis at the University of Louisville, and my dad eventually turned pro. No doubt about it, I grew up with a racket in my hand.”
Over time, Mather grew from the smallest player on the OHS team to its biggest.
“The increase in height over the years has definitely helped,” Mather said. “Balls I used to struggle to get to are now right in my strike zone.”
Mather has grown into a completely different force, according to Cody Russelburg, who has been his coach for a decade.
“Dylan has grown in every aspect you could think of over the years — what most would recognize this year is how big he has gotten,” Russelburg said. “With his game, all that strength and power took him to the next level this year.
“But what I’m most proud of is the resilience he has been able to develop on the court mentally — he just doesn’t get very shook up anymore. His ability to reset and refocus is what has set him apart this year. He knows the game, and he plays the game for the entire match until the job is done.”
Mather’s career evolution, however, hasn’t always been easy.
“My freshman year, I fractured vertebrae in my back,” he said, “and I was in a back brace 24 hours a day for three months straight.”
Despite the setback, Mather continued to grow — both physically, and in terms of his game — and that was never more evident than during the regional tournament.
“My serve never felt better,” he said. “I felt I could hit any spot on the court at any time. My game is solid right now, and it’s really helped increase my overall confidence while competing.”
Mather is undecided about his tennis future beyond OHS. As a seventh-grader, he won a math competition that provided him a full scholarship to the University of Kentucky.
“I’m sitting on a full ride to UK,” Mather said, “so that makes it a tough decision.”
For now, Mather is content to focus on the upcoming KHSAA State Tournament — an event he has been competing in since fifth grade.
“I’m pumped about competing at state,” Mather said. “I feel like I’ve never been so prepared for success at that level of play, so I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.
“As I prepare for state, I won’t be changing anything fundamentally, just polishing up some things, trying to become as sharp as I can be.
“The big thing for me to do is go up there and play my own game, focus on what I do well, and that’s what I intend to do.”
