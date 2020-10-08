Years playing football:
7 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
Coach Hicks, because he’s a cool guy and has fun classes. I’m also active in clubs he supervises.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
This is OUR accomplishment.
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Becoming District Champs and learning to deal with adversity.
Hobbies (other than football)?
Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Dairy Freeze
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.