Tyler Matthews, strength and athletic development coach at Apollo High School since 2014, is taking on added responsibilities at the state level.
Matthews, 29, was recently appointed to serve a four-year term as the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association Kentucky State Director.
“I am very excited and appreciative for the opportunity to serve as the Kentucky State Director,” said Matthews, who was named Kentucky Strength Coach of the Year in 2019 by the NHSSCA. “I know I stand on the shoulders of giants who have paved the way for the profession to be seen the way it is today.
“My goal is to continue to grow myself and the field by beginning to make strength coaches in Kentucky more common and helping find solutions to the challenges schools face in implementing this critical position for long-term successful high school sports.”
The NHSSCA is an association of coaches focused on improving coaches who work with helping athletes improve their performance, and each state has a director responsible for organizing events and communicating information about student-athletes and news relating to high school strength and conditioning programs.
State directors are also involved with recruiting coaches as members of the NHSSCA to ensure the association’s growth and strengthen networking opportunities.
Prior to his arrival at Apollo, Matthews served in the same role for the Kentucky Wesleyan College football and men’s basketball programs. He began his career as an intern and volunteer at Trinity High School in Louisville and the Louisville Sports Performance Institute.
He earned a bachelor of science degree with a major in human health and development and an emphasis on strength and development from the University of Louisville and has a master of arts degree in teaching/physical education from Cumberland University.
Previously, Matthews played football for coach Marcus Kimbrell at Daviess County High School, where he graduated in 2009, He also played one season of football for coach David Elson at Western Kentucky before transferring to U of L.
“I saw a well-run weight room at Western, and I learned a lot from that experience,” Matthews said. “You always want to be open to learning new things and follow the science. I’ve carried this philosophy with me my entire career — never stop learning.”
