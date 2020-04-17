Logan Mattingly enjoyed a successful career in motocross racing for 15 years when injuries short-circuited his dreams of ascending to a higher level in the sport.
Mattingly, who suffered a serious head injury and two torn ACLs near the end of his run as an active racer, had essentially called it a day by the time he was 20.
Now, however, he’s utilizing multiple facets of his new career to give back to the sport he was so passionate about — working as a trainer at the Owensboro Healthpark and writing for the motocross magazine, MotoPlayground, which is based in Kansas City, Mo.
“I look at what I do now as a way to give back to what I enjoyed for so long during my youth,” said Mattingly, a 2011 graduate of Apollo High School and a 2015 graduate of Western Kentucky University. “At the Healthpark, I work with clients who are anywhere from 15 to being elderly, an I really enjoy it.
“I look at their situations and understand them probably a little better than most because I faced my own health challenges and have had to work hard to overcome them and get back into good shape.”
“It’s all very satisfying to me.”
Mattingly, now 27, has been attached to motocross for as long as he can remember.
“The original appeal for it came when I was 2 or 3 and my uncle, Duke Martin, raced at the professional level,” Mattingly recalled. “I was just infatuated with everything about it — that became my thing. Once I was able to safely get on a bike and ride, that was it. I started racing when I was 5.
“I played other sports too for a long time, but I sort of met that crossroads when I was a freshman in high school, and I chose to stay with motocross — that’s where my passion was, and I just couldn’t deny it.”
By 2010, Mattingly was racing successfully in the intermediate pro-am ranks, and it looked like he was on his way to many more years of success when injuries began to strike.
“I suffered a pretty serious head injury, which included a small brain bleed and a seizure, and wound up in Vanderbilt Hospital,” he said, “and then later on I injured by ACL twice, just wound up shredding it, and that, of course, required surgery — pretty soon after that, I gave up active racing.
“I feel good today. The thing that bothers me most now is my right wrist. I have two plates and 11 screws in my wrist from another old injury, and that sometimes gives me problems.
“I’ve tried to use all my ailments and detriments, all that I went through, in a positive way to help others.”
Mattingly, whose connection with MotoPlayground goes back several years, now writes analytical pieces about the AMA Supercross circuit, as well as feature stories on up-and-coming amateur racers.
“It’s been great to stay involved with the sport in that way,” he said. “I’ve been at the Healthpark since 2017, and I’ve really enjoyed being able to help other people reach their goals in terms of physical fitness. There are times when all of that together provides an adrenaline rush similar to one I got when I was racing.”
Similar, perhaps, but not quite the same.
“I miss active racing quite a lot,” Mattingly said. “I miss the identity that comes with it, having something competitive like that to do, and I truly loved every minute of it.
“I felt more comfortable behind those handle bars than I did at other places in my life.
“Racing, you know, it’s hard to replicate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.