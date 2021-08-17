Big NBA Summer League numbers for Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley make anybody in BBN wonder where the University of Kentucky could’ve ended up if there had been a 2020 NCAA Tournament.
They were backcourt teammates on a UK team that finished the regular season 25-6, had a couple of rough losses down the stretch, but gutted out a tough win at Florida to close the regular season.
There was considerable discussion in BBN on whether UK might become more of an offensive force in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, especially with Maxey and Quickley on the floor at the same time.
Putting up 30-40 points a game would’ve been significant in helping UK to make a long March tournament run.
Except that NCAA tourney never happened. Neither did the SEC Tournament, which was canceled literally the day before UK was set to play in Nashville, Tenn., because of the start of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
So, BBN was left to wonder what a UK team with Maxey and Quickley getting things done could’ve offset whatever problems fellow guard Ashton Hagans was having down the stretch of that season.
A glimpse into that came from Maxey and Quickley on the court with different teams during the MGM Resorts Summer League games in Las Vegas.
Maxey averaged 26 points in two Philadelphia Sixers games with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The 6-foot-3 guard scored 31 points in an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks late last week in Las Vegas.
After stretching his legs in two games, Maxey reportedly left Vegas.
Quickley played in four games for the New York Knicks, averaging 34.5 minutes and 21.8 points a game. Maybe the most eye-popping part of his stat line was eight assists a game.
Quickley got some work at point guard in Las Vegas and was strong.
There was no Summer League in 2020 due to the pandemic, so many of last season’s rookies were making their Vegas debuts. Players like Maxey, Quickley, Patrick Williams, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman and Jaden McDaniels looked like they’d played significant minutes in the NBA last season.
Maxey and Quickley were each good in their first full season, 2020-21.
Maxey slid to the Sixers at No. 21 in the 2020 NBA draft, and he immediately made an impact out on the floor. Philadelphia needed a player who could create his own offense, and he didn’t hesitate there, while also making big improvements all season.
Maxey averaged eight points and two assists a game this season.
Quickley was second-team All-Rookie in the NBA after scoring 11.4 points a game and shooting 89% from the free throw line in 64 games.
He played well during his two-year career at Kentucky, becoming a major factor as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over 30 games.
Maxey was good for 14 points a game and 98 assists in his freshman and only season for the Wildcats.
There were plenty of arguments early in the Las Vegas week that the level of players Maxey and Quickley have already grown to didn’t even need to be in the Summer League.
They were both noted as hard workers during their years at UK. So, their time on the court in Vegas was simply more of them wanting to enhance their games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.