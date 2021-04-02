LEXINGTON — McCracken County bent but didn’t break in its first-round win, 68-56, over Bullitt East on Thursday.
Max Blackwell had 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench to help propel the Mustangs into the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16. They’ll play Highlands in the final game scheduled Friday night at Rupp Arena.
Blackwell, a junior, averaged 3.3 points per game this season and had only scored more than four in a game five times.
“Just confidence,” Blackwell said regarding his performance. “The coaches and all my teammates had my back the whole way. They just told me to go in there and do what I do, so I give all thanks to them.”
Bullitt East quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead but ceded 11 unanswered points and failed to ever get back on top despite getting within one possession on multiple occasions.
McCracken County (23-6) used a trio of triples — a couple by Blackwell on back-to-back trips and a third by Jack McCune — to build another 11-0 spurt to close the half; Dumas hit a runner as time expired to cap it.
McCracken’s lead grew to 15 in the second half but Bullitt East slowly chipped away again, getting to within 51-48 on a Will Blanford layup with 5:51 to play before the Mustangs pulled away for good; they ended the game on a 17-8 run.
Powell finished with a game-high 22 points, five rebounds and two blocks to lead the Chargers.
Noah Dumas, the 1st Region’s finalist for Mr. Basketball, matched Ian Hart with a team-high points 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.
BOYLe COUNTY 70 PAINTSVILLE 56
In Boyle County’s moment of glory, Luke Sheperson was whistled for a technical foul.
But that was a small price to pay for the star forward who led the Rebels to a thrilling comeback victory over Paintsville in another opening round game.
In the closing seconds of the first game of Thursday’s night session, Sheperson caught an outlet pass and blasted home a dunk, then dangled from the rim and stared into a jubilant Boyle County student section as it went crazy.
It was a fitting exclamation point to a heroic performance by Sheperson.
Sheperson was key as Boyle County (22-4) charged back from a big third-quarter deficit. With the Rebels trailing 33-22, he hit a floater in the lane to begin the rally. Sheperson scored twice more down low as part of Boyle’s 16-6 run to pull within 39-38. The teams traded fast-and-furious buckets to finish the quarter and Paintsville headed into the fourth ahead by one. Early in the fourth, Sheperson scored on consecutive fast breaks to give Boyle the lead for good, 46-45.
Sheperson dominated down low, scoring a game-high 25 points on 12-for-15 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds.
ASHLAND BLAZER 56 KNOX CENTRAL 38
Colin Porter had 17 points and eight assists to lead Blazer into the state tournament quarterfinals. Porter made 11-of-13 free throws.
Cole Villers also reached double figures for Blazer with 14 points.
Blazer was 20-of-45 shooting from the floor for 44.4%, it was also 12-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Knox Central was led by Jevonte Turner with 20 points.
