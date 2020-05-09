McDaniel saluted for Soap Box win at Akron

Owensboro’s Lions Club Soap Box Derby competition, originally scheduled for June 6, has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping race director Josh Meyer from paying tribute to Halee Jo McDaniel.
McDaniel won the AAA Local Challenge Race last July at the First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio.
“She was the fastest driver up there that day,” said Meyer, who will dedicate a plaque noting Halee’s accomplishment today at the Owensboro Lions Club Soap Track at Ben Hawes Park. “She was dialed in last year at Akron.”
Halee Jo, 14, said she was just doing what came naturally.
“I don’t know if I really knew how to act,” said Halee, who qualified for the Akron event by winning last year’s Super Stock division race at Ben Hawes. “It’s just a matter of racing your heart out whenever you’re in a competition.
“Before the race you’re nervous, but once you get in the car you become focused on what it takes to get down the track the fastest — you just get up there and go.”
Winning such a prestigious title, of course, meant a lot.
“I remember thinking that all the hard work I’d put into it had finally paid off,” she said. “I felt like I was going to do good, but I didn’t necessarily think I was going to win.
“I felt blessed when I did win.”
Halee Jo said being consistently efficient is a major key to success.
“I try to get down and back as far as I can,” she said. “It’s a matter of keeping your head low and keeping the steering wheel straight.
“Wind can be a problem at times, and it’s something you have to adjust to. How you handle it can be the difference between winning and losing.”
A rising freshman at Owensboro High School, Halee Jo followed the lead of older brother Isaiah — also an accomplished world-class racer back in 2012 — into the world of Soap Box Derby racing seven years ago.
“He was a big influence when I started, and a good person to look up to in the sport because he had a lot of success at a high level,” she said of her brother. “I was always trying to beat him.”
Hallee and Isaiah had a racing influence within the family — their father Rodney McDaniel, who raced stocks at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Whitesville.
“I just tried to support them any way I could through the years,” Rodney McDaniel said. “Isaiah went to Akron five times, and Halee Jo has been to Akron six times, so it’s been a fun and rewarding experience.
“There are four or five families from around here that we travel with, but we’ve met great people from all over the country and all over the world.”
Halee Jo feels likewise.
“We’ve become really close with the racing community,” she said. “They’ve turned out to be like a second family.”
Halee Jo is eligible to compete through age 21, and has no plans to step away from the sport.
“I feel like I’ll try to race for as long as I can,” she said. “At this point, for sure, I still love it.”
