Michaela McDonald had played a variety of sports as a youngster and decided to give archery a try as a senior at Daviess County High School.
It’s worked out exceedingly well for her.
McDonald just completed her junior season at the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA program that’s part of the Mid-South Conference, located in Williamsburg in southeastern Kentucky.
The Patriots are a national powerhouse in archery.
“I had no idea Williamsburg even existed, growing up,” McDonald said. “It’s a very different culture than what I was used to in Owensboro, and it’s four hours away from home.
“But I’ve settled in there over the past three years. Half our team is from out of state, from all over the country really, and everybody comes together. I love it there, now.”
And the journey started at DC.
“My family has always been a hunting family, and I’ve always loved being a sportsman in the outdoors, so archery was just a good fit for me,” McDonald said. “I started archery my senior year in the easiest category (fixed pin), and my love and appreciation for the sport just took off from there.
“It was a new thing for me, but I’m a naturally competitive person and I started to show improvement.”
Enough so that the Patriots offered her a scholarship.
“My freshman year was a little rough, but I’ve continued to work at it, and I’ve done very well the past couple of seasons,” said McDonald, who specializes in the women’s bow hunter category. “I gained knowledge and with it confidence as a I went along.
“I started finishing in the top 10, then I had some top-five finishes and then some podium (top-three) finishes — I’ve really enjoyed the experience.”
As a junior, McDonald earned USA Archery All-American honors, was a first-team All-MSC selection and added a national championship as part of the Patriots’ women’s bowhunter team. She placed third in the 3D Nationals.
McDonald also has been on target in the classroom, boasting a 3.9 grade point average (4.0 scale) with a major in exercise sports science and a minor in psychology — garnering USA Archery Academic All-American recognition along the way.
She’s also proud to be part of such a winning heritage.
“We win just about every competition we go to, whether its area, regional or national,” McDonald said. “We have a strong tradition in archery, and that’s really helped me, because when I first came into the program the veteran shooters really helped me a lot — they were very welcoming and wanted to help me become better.
“It’s been pretty special to be part of one of the best college programs in the United States.”
McDonald will be entering her final season of collegiate competition this fall, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be done with archery.
“There are competitions throughout the southeast and really all over for all ages,” she said. “The opportunity to compete in archery will always be there for me, and I’m thankful for that.”
