When Owensboro Catholic High School’s boys’ basketball season ended in the 3rd Region Tournament, junior Sam McFarland simply moseyed over to Chautauqua Park and immediately began competing for coach Derek Hibbs and the Aces baseball team.
“My first three times playing baseball this spring I was playing in games — there wasn’t a practice in there,” McFarland said. “But the transition wasn’t as hard as some people assume. I was eager to get on the field and get right to work.”
And how.
McFarland — who pitches and plays center field — has been stupendous in both areas for a veteran, tight-knit Owensboro Catholic team that has designs on winning multiple championships this spring.
“Sam is a baseball player who is also a great athlete,” Hibbs said. “In the past few months, on the court and in the field, he has shown how good an athlete he is.
“At the plate, Sam is our catalyst in the leadoff spot — he takes pride in putting the ball in play to force pressure on the defense. In the field, has taken over as the anchor in center field. On the mound, Sam continues to show why he is a top-of-the-rotation type arm.”
Through the team’s first eight games, the 6-foot, 180-pound McFarland was hitting .560, and was 2-0 on the mound with a 1.05 earned run average.
“I feel pretty good about the way I’ve started the season, considering I went straight from the basketball court to the baseball field without a single team practice,” McFarland said. “I have the mindset that my teammates trust me and I trust my teammates — knowing this gives me a lot of confidence.”
McFarland exhibited a similar confidence on the hardwood for coach Tim Riley’s Aces in the 2021 season, evolving from role player to a legitimate scoring threat when two of the team’s top scorers — Gray Weaver and Brian Griffith — were sidelined with injuries.
“All along, I knew (the ability to score) was there, but those were the scoring guys (along with forward Ji Webb) and I was primarily a role player in that mix,” McFarland said. “Coach Riley started working with me on my mid-range game and things started coming around for me in that area.
“It was a lot of fun, because my ball-handling improved quite a bit in that same period. The more I was in that new, expanded role, the more comfortable I was with it.”
And, McFarland is certainly comfortable on the diamond, where he has started for the Aces since his eighth-grade year.
“At the plate, my approach is different when I’m leading off the game — I try to take more pitches.” McFarland said. “Later in games, I like to jump on the fastball first pitch because I know, as a pitcher myself, how important it is to get ahead in the count. If I’m thrown a breaking pitch, I just fight those off until I get something I can drive.
“On the mound, I throw a fastball, curveball, and I just started throwing a cutter, which is working pretty well for me so far. I’m comfortable throwing my curveball for strikes, so I like to mix things up, try to keep the hitter off-balance as much as I can.”
McFarland believes remaining a cohesive unit will be key to Catholic’s success this spring — that, and forcing the issue with aggressiveness on offense.
“We’re a really deep team, so I think staying together, trusting our teammates is one of the big keys for us,” McFarland said. “We’ve played together for a long time and we know what to expect from each other.
“Beyond this, I just think we need to stay aggressive on the base paths and keep the pressure on our opponents. We’ve got guys who run pretty well and we need to take advantage of it when we get on base.”
