Hannah McKay isn’t one to rest on her laurels.
Owensboro Catholic’s 6-foot senior forward enjoyed a dream season in 2018-19, winning major individual awards while helping lead her team to an All “A” Classic small-school state championship and a KHSAA 3rd Region championship.
And, after fine-tuning her versatile game last summer, McKay came back for her final season wanting more — and she was rewarded by regional coaches, who for the second year in a row selected her Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year by a narrow margin over Meade County’s high-scoring senior star, Kendall Wingler.
This season, despite heavy graduation losses, McKay led Owensboro Catholic to a 20-10 regular season record and the No. 1 seed for the 9th District Tournament.
She became the team’s leader in the process.
“I knew we lost some great veteran players and that I would have to come in and be a great leader for our team,” McKay said. “That’s what I’ve tried to be.”
The Murray State signee led in other ways, as well — topping the Lady Aces in scoring (19 ppg), rebounding (9.7 rpg), field goal percentage (56%), 3-point field goal percentage (42%) and free-throw percentage (76%).
“After last season, I worked
a lot on my outside shooting, and I think it paid off,” said McKay, also a standout defender due in part to her athleticism and length. “Free-throw shooting is something I’ve always worked on.
“Because of the work I’d put in, I came into the season pretty confident that I was ready to go.”
She also sharpened her skills as a member of her Louisville-based Kentucky Clutch travel team coached by Jerry Maggard, which included Lady Aces teammates Caroline Reid, Spencer Harvey and Ally Maggard.
“It helps because you’re playing with and against different athletes with different skill sets,” McKay said. “By competing with and against talented players, it helps you be able to look at your own game and understand the areas you need to improve on, and that’s what I tried to do.”
Catholic High coach Michael Robertson was impressed with the result.
“She put a lot of time into expanding her game, and she came back to us a much more consistent and confident outside shooter,” Robertson said. “Now, she’s got that inside-outside game that’s very difficult for opponents to deal with.
“What I think I’m most proud of is the way she’s handled the pressure of her senior season. She’s received a lot of defensive pressure from every team we’ve played, and she hasn’t forced anything — she’s let the game come to her, and that’s what mature players do.”
McKay has managed to have plenty of fun on the court.
“We weren’t as big this season as we were last season, but we play faster and push the ball up the court pretty well,” McKay said. “Over the course of the season, we got better at sharing the ball and playing better together as a team — I thought we kept improving in those areas all season.”
Through it all, she’s valued being part of such a tradition-rich program.
“I’ve learned a lot here,” McKay said. “I’ve had great coaches, I’ve played with great players, and we’ve had a lot of success — that’s all you can ask for.”
