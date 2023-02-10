BOWLING GREEN — Dayvion McKnight poured in 33 points and Western Kentucky withstood a furious second-half comeback by Middle Tennessee to defeat the Blue Raiders 93-89 in the “Hundred Miles of Hate” rivalry on Thursday night before a revved-up crowd in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers won their third consecutive game, improving to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA. The Blue Raiders fell to 15-10 in all games, 8-6 within the league.
“I’m awfully proud of our basketball team,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We could have caved when Middle Tennessee made their big run, but we hung tough, we hung together, and we made the plays at both ends of the court that we needed to make to win the game.
“Give (MTSU) a lot of credit for batting back like they did — they’re a very talented, athletic team — but I loved the way we hung tough and finished the game. Our will to win was very strong over the course of 40 minutes.”
Tyrone Marshall and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp keyed an 8-3 spurt that pushed Western in front 70-54 with 11:15 to play.
But MTSU stormed back with an 11-0 blitz — drawing within 70-65 following a conventional three-point conversion by Camryn Weston at the 7:48 mark. WKU went 1-of-10 from the field in the stretch.
A 16-footer by McKnight briefly quelled the rally, but the Blue Raiders scored 12 of the next 18 points and took their only lead of the game when DeAndre Dishman drained two free throws to make it 79-78 at 3:31.
Western, however, refused to fold.
The Hilltoppers scored the next six points and completed a 10-3 spurt when Jairus Hamilton made two free throws at 0:53 to put WKU on top 88-82.
McKnight and Jordan Rawls combined to hit five of six free throws over the final 30 seconds to seal the deal.
The Hilltoppers enjoyed a huge first half, thanks to the play of McKnight, who poured in 21 points.
Western broke from the gate quickly, scoring 13 of the game’s first 19 points and taking a 13-6 lead on a three-point play by Sharp at 15:28.
Teafale Lenard answered with a reverse layup for MTSU, but the Tops responded with a 7-3 burst — shooting in front 22-11 after a top-of-the-key 3-pointer from Fallou Diange at 12:05.
The Blue Raiders took advantage of three WKU turnovers in a 6-0 burst that closed their deficit to four with four minutes remaining, but the Hilltoppers dominated down the stretch.
McKnight scored nine points as Western outscored MTSU 12-6 over the final 3:30 to garner a 49-39 lead at intermission — the most points scored in the first half for the Hilltoppers all season.
McKnight finished 10-of-18 from the field and was 13-of-13 from the foul stripe; adding five assists and two steals.
“Tonight was just one of those nights,” McKnight said. “My teammates did a good job finding me and trusting me when the ball was in my hands.
“We had to fight through a tough stretch, but the vibe here is very good right now. Everything’s positive and we’re beginning to play very good team basketball.”
WKU also got 13 points and four assists from Emmanuel Akot, 12 points from Dontaie Allen, and 11 points and six blocks from Sharp. Hamilton paced the Tops with six rebounds.
The Hilltoppers shot 55% from the field, making 6-of-17 shots from distance (35%). WKU sank 27-of-29 free throws for a sizzling 93%.
Middle Tennessee placed five players in the double-digit scoring column, led by Eli Lawrence’s 21 points. Elias King came off the bench to score 20, with Lenard and Weston each adding 14. Lawrence also had a game-best seven rebounds.
The Blue Raiders shot 67% from 3-point range in the second half (12-of-18), and shot 54% overall for the game. MTSU narrowly won the board battle, 30-28.
Western avenged a 65-50 loss at MTSU on Dec. 21, and the Hilltoppers now embark on a two-game road trip — visiting Charlotte next Thursday before playing at Rice on Feb. 18.
