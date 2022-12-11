BOWLING GREEN — It was Dayvion McKnight’s night.
Western Kentucky’s junior point guard erupted for half of his team’s points, pouring in a game-best 32, as the Hilltoppers survived an upset bid by visiting Wright State to prevail 64-60 in a hard-fought game Saturday evening in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU, off to its best start in 16 years, will take an 8-1 record to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, when they face the winless Louisville Cardinals.
“McKnight was terrific for us,” Western coach Rick Stansbury said. “He put us on his back and carried us when we weren’t at our best. He had that mid-range game going and he bailed us out at the offensive end.
“We knew this would be a tough game, and sometimes you have to find other ways to win when your overall offense isn’t as good as it usually is. You have to grind it out with toughness and defense, and I thought we did a good job of finding a way to win.”
Nothing came easy for Western against the Raiders, out of the Horizon League, but McKnight and Emmanuel Akot saved the day down the stretch.
A driving layup by Wright State reserve guard Trey Calvin tied the contest at 53 with just over six minutes to play, but two free throws by McKnight, a 16-footer by Luke Frampton and a dunk by 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp pushed WKU ahead 59-53 with 3:34 remaining.
AJ Braun scored on a putback at 3:21, pulling the Raiders within four, but over the final 1:16 McKnight made three free throws and Akot swished a fadeaway 14-footer in the lane to keep the visitors from Dayton, Ohio, at bay.
“Dayvion is a great, great player,” Akot said, “and I’ve been expecting him to break through with a game like he had tonight. We really needed him in this one, and he stepped up for us in a big way.”
The contest was played at Wright State’s preferred slow tempo throughout the first half.
More from this section
WKU started fast behind McKnight and Akot, who combined for 11 points in the first four minutes to help the Hilltoppers shoot in front, 11-4.
The Raiders climbed right back in it, however, behind the play of Calvin, who scored six straight points.
McKnight scored four more points in an 8-2 spurt that put the Tops on top 19-12, but Wright State — continuing to get big baskets from Calvin — scored 13 of the next 17 points to secure a 25-13 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the half.
Braun scored on a goaltending call against Sharp at 1:20 to help Wright State secure a 29-27 advantage at intermission.
McKnight finished 13-of-17 from the field, made four steals and dished three assists for Western, whose only other double-digit scorer was Akot with 12 points. Jairus Hamilton led the Tops with seven rebounds and Sharp blocked three shots.
“I was able to get to the rim a little easier than usual in this one and I just took advantage of that,” McKnight said. “But it was a team effort, and my teammates set me up for some open shots and they went down for me tonight.”
WKU finished only 3-of-18 from 3-point range (17%) and was outrebounded by the smaller Raiders, 39-35.
Calvin scored 20 points to pace Wright State (5-5), which dropped its third consecutive game. Braun produced 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, with Amari Davis adding 10 points.
WKU limited Wright State to 40% shooting, including 19% from distance (3-of-16).
The Hilltoppers will be vying for their second victory over Louisville in as many seasons, having turned back the Cardinals 82-72 last Dec. 18 in Diddle Arena. The Cardinals lead the all-time series between the in-state rivals by a narrow 42-40 margin.
